UNRWA chief says Israeli forces damaged agency’s West Bank office, Israel disputes claim

Israeli bulldozers damaged the office of the UN aid agency UNRWA in the West Bank's Nur Shams camp on Thursday, the agency's chief said, with Israel disputing his account in the latest exchange between the two sides.
Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the UN Palestinian refugee agency, said on social media platform X the office was severely damaged and no longer usable.
The Israeli military, however, issued a statement denying responsibility for damage to the building.
"The claim that the UNRWA offices in Nur Shams were destroyed by IDF soldiers is false," the statement read.
"Terrorists planted explosives in the proximity of the UNRWA offices that were detonated in an attempt to harm IDF soldiers. The explosives likely caused damage to the structure."
On Monday, Israel passed a law banning UNRWA from operating in the country, legislation that could impact its work in war-torn Gaza.
The lawmakers who drafted the law cited what they described as the involvement of some UNRWA staffers in the October 7 2023, attack on southern Israel and staffers having membership in Hamas and other armed groups.
The UN, after an investigation, said in August nine UNRWA staff were possibly involved in the October 7 attacks and fired them. The UNRWA said the overwhelming majority of its staff adheres to its principles of neutrality.
Lazzarini called the vote to ban UNRWA a "dangerous precedent" that opposes the UN charter and violates Israel's obligation under international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said UNRWA workers "involved in terrorist activities" must be held accountable.
Reuters
