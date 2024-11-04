World

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts, killing 10 people

04 November 2024 - 09:59 By Ananda Teresia
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A volcano spews volcanic ash in Indonesia in December 2023. File picture.
A volcano spews volcanic ash in Indonesia in December 2023. File picture.
Image: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS /File photo

At least 10 people died after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in eastern Indonesia erupted late on Sunday, spewing explosive plumes of lava and forcing authorities to evacuate several nearby villages, officials said on Monday.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, on Flores Island, belched a fiery-red column of lava, volcanic ash and blazing rocks, Hadi Wijaya, a spokesperson for The Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said on Monday.

“After the eruption, there was power outage and then it was raining and big lightning which caused panic among residents,” he told Reuters, adding the authority had raised the status of the volcano to the highest alert level.

The agency said a 7km radius from the crater must be cleared.

Fiery lava and rocks hit the nearest settlements about 4km from the crater, burning and damaging residents' houses, Hadi said.

By Monday afternoon at least 10 people had died, said official Heronimus Lamawuran, adding the eruption had affected seven villages.

“We have started evacuating residents since this morning to other villages 20km from the crater,” he said.

Images showed the evening sky over the volcano turned red due to the eruption, while footage showed some wooden houses on fire and mask-wearing residents being evacuated. Thick volcanic ash covered roads and buildings in one of the villages.

Indonesia's disaster agency warned of potential flash floods and cold lava flows in the coming days, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

The local government has declared a state of emergency for the next 58 days, Abdul said, meaning the central government could help provide aid to the 10,000 affected residents. Authorities are still gathering data on the number of evacuees.

The nearest airport, in the town of Maumere, had been temporarily closed, he added.

Indonesia sits on the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.

This eruption follows a series of eruptions. In May, a volcano on the island of Halmahera, Mount Ibu, caused evacuation from seven villages.

North Sulawesi's Ruang volcano also erupted in May and prompted authorities to evacuate more than 12,000 people.

Flash floods and cold lava flow from Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province in May killed more than 60 people.

Reuters

MORE:

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible floods, cold lava flow

A volcano in Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera erupted on Saturday spewing a five-kilometre high ash cloud, the country's volcanology agency ...
News
5 months ago

Hundreds evacuated after Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts

At least 800 people in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after multiple eruptions of the area's Ruang volcano, which for days ...
News
6 months ago

WATCH | 13 dead, 10 still missing after climbing Indonesia's active Mt Marapi volcano

Indonesia's volcanology agency had warned since 2011 that it was unsafe to climb the country's active Marapi volcano, the organisation's chief said, ...
News
11 months ago

Indonesia raises volcano warning to highest after Semeru erupts, evacuation under way

Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano to the highest level on Sunday after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the ...
News
1 year ago

Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 14; dozens injured

In a barren landscape covered in ash, homes were almost completely submerged.
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten-year-old Alex child dies after suspected poisoning, mother and sibling in ... South Africa
  2. How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children South Africa
  3. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  4. More than 500 ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners flushed out from shafts ... South Africa
  5. Suspected underworld boss Mark Lifman gunned down in George South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 November 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma