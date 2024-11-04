World

Malaysia complains to Vietnam over South China Sea reef expansion, sources say

04 November 2024 - 14:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The most contested features are around the Spratly archipelago where China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines all have claims and degrees of occupation.
The most contested features are around the Spratly archipelago where China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines all have claims and degrees of occupation.
Image: 123RF/ dimarik16

Malaysia has sent a complaint letter to Vietnam over its alleged expansion of a South China Sea reef that both countries claim as their own, two officials told Reuters, in a rare bilateral escalation not involving China.

The move brings to light another of the multiple disputes in the strategic waterway, most of which China claims sovereignty over, with Beijing involved in frequent altercations with the Philippines and sporadic rows with Vietnam.

The most contested features are around the Spratly archipelago where China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines all have claims and degrees of occupation.

Malaysia's letter was sent to Vietnam's foreign ministry in early October ,but has so far received no reply, the two officials said, declining to be identified more precisely because the matter was sensitive.

The complaint was over Vietnam's alleged artificial expansion of the Barque Canada Reef, an islet in the Spratlys where Vietnam has built infrastructure, according to satellite images analysed by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think-tank, which were released last month.

In late October Radio Free Asia reported Vietnam was also building an airstrip on the reef.

Vietnam's foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment. Malaysia's foreign ministry did not comment.

The letter preceded the publications and only criticised the enlargement of the islet, not the building of infrastructure, one official said.

The tiny Spratly Islands have seen significant construction in recent years as countries seek to bolster their territorial claims and prove they can sustain human habitation on dozens of islets and features.

China's activities have attracted the most attention, with seven islands built on submerged reefs, some equipped with runways, docks, control towers and missile batteries.

Though complaints between Malaysia and Vietnam over territory are rare, Malaysia has taken issue regularly over what it said is encroachment by Vietnamese fishermen into its Exclusive Economic Zone, leading to the arrest of some crew.

READ MORE:

Chinese blockade would be act of war, Taiwan says

A real Chinese blockade of Taiwan would be an act of war and have far-reaching consequences for international trade, defence minister Wellington Koo ...
News
1 week ago

US Navy's newest air-to-air missile could tilt balance in South China Sea

The US Navy's deployment of new extremely long-range air-to-air missiles in the Indo-Pacific could erase China's advantage in aerial reach, experts ...
News
2 months ago

Philippines, Japan militaries hold first joint exercises in South China Sea

The Philippines and Japan held their first joint military exercises in the South China Sea on Friday.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten-year-old Alex child dies after suspected poisoning, mother and sibling in ... South Africa
  2. How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children South Africa
  3. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  4. More than 500 ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners flushed out from shafts ... South Africa
  5. Suspected underworld boss Mark Lifman gunned down in George South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 November 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma