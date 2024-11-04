World

Spain deploys 7,500 troops to flood zone where anger rises at slow help

04 November 2024 - 12:25 By Susana Vera and Raul Cadenas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A drone view shows damage to the entrance of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled following heavy rains that caused floods.
A drone view shows damage to the entrance of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled following heavy rains that caused floods.
Image: REUTERS/Bruna Casas

Spain is deploying 7,500 troops to its eastern region hit by devastating floods, the government said on Monday in the face of rising discontent over the response to the catastrophe that has killed at least 217 people.

The army sent about 5,000 soldiers over the weekend to help distribute food and water, clean up streets and protect shops and properties from looters. Another 2,500 would join them, defence minister Margarita Robles told state-owned radio RNE.

A warship carrying 104 marine infantry soldiers and trucks with food and water was approaching Valencia port as a strong hailstorm pummelled Barcelona, 300km to the north.

Rescue teams on Monday were searching for bodies in underground garages, including a 5,000-car park at Bonaire shopping mall near Valencia airport, as well as river mouths where currents may have deposited bodies.

Fatalities from Spain's worst flash floods in modern history edged higher to 217 on Sunday, almost all of them in the Valencia region and more than 60 in the suburb of Paiporta.

Floods in Spain kill at least 51 people in Valencia region

At least 51 people have been killed in flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia after torrential rain on Tuesday left roads and ...
News
5 days ago

Local residents' anger was focused on late alerts from authorities about the dangers of flooding and a perceived delayed response by emergency services.

On Sunday, some residents in Paiporta threw mud at Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia, chanting “Murderers, murderers".

Transport minister Oscar Puente said on Sunday the death toll had stabilised because all victims on the surface had been identified.

The torrential rains on Tuesday and Wednesday last week caused rivers to swell, engulfing streets and the ground floors of buildings, and sweeping away cars and pieces of masonry in tides of mud. It was the worst flood-related disaster in Europe in five decades

Though rainfalls continued during the rest of the week, there has been no more major flooding in the area. The weather agency issued a warning on Monday morning for Barcelona as hailstorms and heavy rains hit Spain's second largest city.

Some of Sunday's protesters wore clothing with the symbols of far-right organisations that often stage protests against the leftist government. Robles said extremist groups were taking advantage of the situation for political gains.

Reuters

READ MORE:

MotoGP hoping to stage final race of season in Barcelona

MotoGP is in talks with local authorities to stage their season-ending race in Barcelona, promoter Dorna's chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Climate change worsened rain in flood-hit African regions: scientists

Devastating rain that triggered deadly floods in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan in recent months was worsened by human-caused climate ...
News
1 week ago

Matric exams affected by flooding, blackout in Kariega

Chaos is unfolding at several high schools in Kariega as the education department scrambles to implement alternative plans for writing matric exams ...
News
1 week ago

Floods destroy million tonnes of rice in Bangladesh

Floods in Bangladesh have destroyed an estimated 1.1-million metric tons of rice, according to data from the agriculture ministry, prompting the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten-year-old Alex child dies after suspected poisoning, mother and sibling in ... South Africa
  2. How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children South Africa
  3. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  4. More than 500 ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners flushed out from shafts ... South Africa
  5. Suspected underworld boss Mark Lifman gunned down in George South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 November 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma