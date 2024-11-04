WATCH | Separated families embrace in reunion at US-Mexico border

World

Mexican families separated by the border with the US had a chance to briefly reunite at a "Hugs Not Walls" weekend event.

A drone view shows families separated due to migration as they embrace at the US-Mexico border during a brief reunification meeting held on the Rio Bravo River called 'Hugs, Not Walls' as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on November 2 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Family members wave at the 'Hugs, Not Walls' event held on the Rio Bravo River on the border between the US and Mexico on November 2 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Families separated due to migration embrace at the US-Mexico border during a brief reunification meeting on the Rio Bravo river called "Hugs, Not Walls", as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 2, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Families separated due to migration embrace at the US-Mexico border .
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Ana Laura Munoz kisses her son Ian Munoz, from whom she was separated due to migration, during a brief reunification meeting called "Hugs, Not Walls".
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Adan Damian hugs his son Josue Damian, from whom he was separated due to migration, during a brief reunification meeting called "Hugs, Not Walls".
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Ana Laura Munoz hugs her son Ian Munoz.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The Garcia siblings, who were separated.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
