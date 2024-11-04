World

Woman strips off clothes at Iran university in apparent protest, reports say

04 November 2024 - 11:16 By Reuters
In Iran a student allegedly harassed by her university’s morality police over her 'improper' hijab turned her body into a protest, stripping to her underwear and marching through campus, defying a regime that constantly controls women’s bodies. A university spokesperson alleged she is mentally disturbed.
Image: screengrab / @AlinejadMasih/ X

A young woman stripped to her underwear at an Iranian university on Saturday in an apparent protest against the country's strict Islamic dress code, according to online videos and media reports.

A video posted on social media showed security guards at a branch of the Islamic Azad University detaining the unidentified woman.

University spokesperson Amir Mahjob said on X: “At the police station it was found she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder”.

However, some social media users suggested the woman's action was a deliberate protest.

“For most women, being in their underwear in public is one of their worst nightmares. This is a reaction to the (authorities') stupid insistence on the mandatory hijab,” Lei La, a user on X, said in a comment accompanying the video.

The fate of the woman was not known but the mass-circulation daily Hamshahri said on its website: “An informed source said the perpetrator of this act has severe mental problems and, after investigations, she will most likely be transferred to a mental hospital.”

Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death in September 2022 of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down the revolt.

Reuters

