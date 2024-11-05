World

France’s Barrot to head to Israel in post-US election diplomatic push

05 November 2024 - 12:39 By John Irish
People inspect a building blown up during an Israeli raid in Qabatiya, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on November 5 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

France's foreign minister will travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Wednesday seeking to press Israel to engage diplomatically to end the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon after the US presidential election is over.

“The US plays an essential role in ending the Israeli-Arab conflict,” Jean-Noel Barrot said on France 2 television when asked whether a win for former president Donald Trump could boost Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We are alongside the US, notably on Lebanon, to propose peace formulas to ensure a lasting peace in the region.”

Paris and Washington pushed for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in September, but th efforts fell through.

Since then, Washington has done little to raise pressure on Israel to end its operation in Lebanon.

Barrot said Paris would work with whoever won Tuesday's vote. He pointed to former US Republican president Ronald Reagan's suspension of some weapons deliveries to Israel after its 1982 invasion of Lebanon as an example of how Washington could do more.

He said “The war has lasted far too long and the use of force must give way to the use of dialogue and diplomacy.”

Reuters

