In her Indian grandfather's village, residents pray for Kamala Harris win

05 November 2024 - 13:14 By Praveen Paramasivam
A man reads a newspaper at a restaurant in Thulasendrapuram, the village where US Democratic presidential nominee Vice-President Kamala Harris's maternal grandfather was born, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, on November 5 2024. The headline reads, "US presidential election today".
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

With sacred chants, ringing of bells and offerings of flowers and bananas, a Hindu priest in Kamala Harris's ancestral village in southern India conducted prayers for her victory on Tuesday, hours after she and her opponent Donald Trump closed out their campaigns.

The temple ceremony in Thulasendrapuram, in the state of Tamil Nadu, was organised by local villagers and attended by more than a dozen of them and a few tourists.

Harris's maternal grandfather PV Gopalan was born more than a century ago in Thulasendrapuram before migrating to the state capital Chennai. He was a high-ranking government official at the time of his retirement.

After lighting incense, the priest ended the prayer, pronouncing “Kamala Harris should win” as he offered vermilion powder and ash to those attending.

At the temple, Harris's name is engraved on a stone that lists public donations, along with that of her grandfather. Outside, Arulmozhi Sudhakar, a local politician, erected a banner on Tuesday, wishing “the daughter of the land” success in the election.

“She is one of us. She will win,” said Sudhakar, a representative of a local village body. “Once she wins, we will offer special prayers [on Wednesday] and also donate food at the temple.”

US ELECTIONS UPDATES | Harris or Trump will inherit a mixed legacy in 2024 US election

Voters around the United States head to the polls in elections to choose their president, members of Congress, and state governors.
News
10 hours ago

Sudhakar also painted “Best Wishes for Success” on the mud floor in front of her thatched-roof home a few kilometres from the temple.

The village received global attention four years ago, when its residents prayed for victory for Harris's Democratic Party in 2020 before celebrating her inauguration as US vice-president by setting off firecrackers and distributing food.

The prayers in Thulasendrapuram on Tuesday attracted a handful of tourists, including two American and one British woman wearing “Kamala Freakin' Harris” shirts and chanting “Go Kamala!”

“I am very pro-Kamala, so I wanted to experience her native village,” said Devony Evans, a Chennai-based expat who said she voted for Harris and is from Seattle, Washington. “It was important for us, as women, to come ... to honour her.”

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the US to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach in Chennai.

“My mother, Dr Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the US from India at 19. She taught me and my sister, Maya, about courage and determination,” she said on X on Tuesday.

The results of the election may not be known for days after Tuesday's vote as opinion polls show Trump and Harris virtually even.

Reuters

