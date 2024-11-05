World

US arrests Turk for allegedly trying to break Venezuela sanctions

05 November 2024 - 08:10 By David Ljunggren
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US reimposed sanctions on the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA in June after what it said was the failure of President Nicolas Maduro to return to talks with the political opposition and commit to fair elections. File image.
The US reimposed sanctions on the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA in June after what it said was the failure of President Nicolas Maduro to return to talks with the political opposition and commit to fair elections. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

US authorities have arrested a Turkish man who they allege was trying to violate sanctions by transporting oil from Venezuela, the justice department said on Monday.

The US reimposed sanctions on the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA in June after what it said was the failure of President Nicolas Maduro to return to talks with the political opposition and commit to fair elections.

The justice department said 37-year-old Taskin Torlak had "allegedly conspired to illegally sell Venezuelan oil, using deceit and trickery to hide the fact that this oil originated from Venezuela".

Torlak was arrested in Miami on Saturday as he tried to leave for Turkey.

The department said Torlak and others renamed and reflagged oil tankers and turned off the electronics that track vessel locations, receiving tens of millions of dollars from PDVSA.

In June, Reuters reported PDVSA had begun using tankers that navigate off radar to supply Cuba with oil.

A large portion of tanker fleets owned by Venezuela and Cuba are under US sanctions, which also limits their travel.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UNSC, de-dollarisation, Venezuela, Gaza and Ukraine among topics likely to take centre stage at Brics+ summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a contingent of his cabinet to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin will host heads of state for the annual ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Venezuela arrests Spain, US and Czech nationals for ‘destabilisation’

Interior minister Diosdado Cabello accused three US citizens and a Czech of involvement in terrorist acts, including alleged plans to assassinate ...
News
1 month ago

Venezuela's top court ratifies Maduro election win as government tightens control

Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal on Thursday ratified President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the July 28 presidential election, sealing ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  2. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  3. 'Gone in the wink of an eye': fire leaves historic farmstead in World Heritage ... South Africa
  4. POLL | Should taxi patrollers be banned? South Africa
  5. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS