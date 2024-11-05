05 November 2024 — 10:20
Eurozone yields inch up, US election keeps traders in check
Eurozone bond yields edged up on Tuesday, kept in check by the US election which could drive significant volatility across global bond markets, as well as other asset classes.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the eurozone bloc, rose nearly 2 basis points to 2.41%, a little below last week's three-month high of 2.447%.
Euro zone bond markets will close well before voting concludes in Tuesday's US presidential election, but with potentially sharp swings to come when trading begins on Wednesday, investors were nervous about placing large bets.
Market consensus ahead of the election is that a victory by former President Donald Trump would lead to higher US Treasury yields due to his policies pushing inflation and growth higher likely causing a slower place of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
The picture in Europe is more complicated however. While eurozone bonds have largely tracked moves in the US Treasury market in recent months, if Trump were to impose the heavy tariffs he has threatened on Europe, it could hurt economic growth and push the European Central Bank to accelerate rate cuts, sending yields lower.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was 1 basis pointhigher at 3.68%, leaving the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields at 126 bps.
Reuters
WATCH LIVE | US voters head to polls in general election
Voters around the US head to the polls in elections to choose their president, members of Congress, and state governors.
05 November 2024 — 12:27
Control of US Congress at stake in tight election battle
Control of the US Congress is at stake on Tuesday in elections that could flip both the House of Representatives and the Senate, while still leaving Capitol Hill divided between Donald Trump's Republicans and Kamala Harris' Democrats.
05 November 2024 — 10:51
Texas, Missouri judges deny requests to block DOJ from sending poll monitors
US judges have denied requests from the Republican-led states of Missouri and Texas to block the federal government from sending lawyers to their states on Election Day to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws.
05 November 2024 — 09:33
Dollar limps into US Election Day as 'Trump trades' unwind
In recent weeks, financial markets and some betting platforms had leaned strongly in favour of a win for Trump, whose tariff and immigration policies are considered inflationary by analysts, leading to a rise in US Treasury yields and gains for the dollar.
Overnight, though, the US currency slumped as much as 0.76% against the euro to a three-week trough after a weekend opinion poll showed Harris with a surprise lead in Iowa, a traditional Republican stronghold. Overall, polls continue to show a tight race.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro, edged down slightly to 103.89 as of 0618 GMT, after slumping as low as 103.67 on Monday for the first time since October 21. Last week it surged to the highest since the end of July at 104.63.
05 November 2024 — 09:00
Piers Morgan reveals who he thinks will win the 2024 election
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and Piers Morgan give their election outlook as candidates make their final pitch on 'One Nation.'
05 November 2024 — 08:30
See the moment the first results are announced in the 2024 presidential race
Voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, resulted in a tie after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump each secured three votes.
05 November 2024 — 08:00
What voters, analysts and politicians are saying
05 November 2024 — 07:37
Georgia poll worker threatened to bomb election workers, US prosecutors say
05 November 2024 — 07:03
Trump and Harris make final pitch in Pennsylvania on eve of historic US vote
05 November 2024 — 06:56
Meta struggles to curb hate speech before US vote: researchers
05 November 2024 — 06:45
Shock as Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump in a spectacular blow to the Democrats
Musk's $1 million-a-day giveaway can continue, judge rules
A Pennsylvania judge allowed Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day giveaway to swing state voters to proceed. The ruling comes a day before the tightly contested US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Musk’s favoured candidate.
05 November 2024 — 06:30
Harris or Trump? Voters say they're overwhelmed on election eve
05 November 2024 — 06:20
Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris Who Is Winning The Swing States
Poll As the 2024 presidential election approaches, recent polling indicates a highly competitive race between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican contender Donald Trump, particularly in key swing states.
Current surveys show Trump leading Harris in all seven critical battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. According to an AtlasIntel poll, Trump garners approximately 49% of voter support compared to Harris's 47.2% nationally, with similar margins observed in these swing states.
READ MORE:
SA punters put money on US elections
FACTBOX | Republicans defend narrow House majority as Democrats eye four seats
Harris opens ‘Saturday Night Live,’ urges US to ‘keep Calm-ala’ before election
Racism will be the decider in US elections
TOM EATON | Win or lose, Trump will be with us for years to come
Students at black US colleges wield political power ahead of Election Day
