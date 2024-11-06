World

Head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund casts Trump win as reset opportunity

06 November 2024 - 11:28 By Guy Faulconbridge
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said Trump's win would probably be bad news for Ukraine, but it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut US financing for the war. File photo.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said Trump's win would probably be bad news for Ukraine, but it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut US financing for the war. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS

The influential head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election opened up new opportunities to reset relations between Moscow and Washington.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the Soviet Union and the US came close to nuclear war.

Russian and US diplomats say relations between the world's two largest nuclear powers have only been worse during the depths of the Cold War.

Kirill Dmitriev, who is CEO of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and has had contacts with the Trump team in the past, said Trump's team had won the presidency and the Senate “despite a large-scale disinformation campaign directed against them”.

“Their convincing victory shows ordinary Americans are tired of the unprecedented lies, incompetence and malice of the Biden administration,” Dmitriev said.

“This opens up new opportunities for resetting relations between Russia and the US.”

Hoax bomb threats linked to Russia target polls in multiple states: FBI

Phony bomb threats that appeared to originate in many cases from Russian email domains targeted polling locations across several US states on ...
News
16 hours ago

Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected he had defeated Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Before the election, Russian officials from President Vladimir Putin down said it made no difference to Moscow who won the White House, though Kremlin-guided state media coverage showed a preference for Trump.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said Trump's win would probably be bad news for Ukraine, but it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut US financing for the war.

“Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers-on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations,” Medvedev, a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.

He said the Ukrainian authorities fell into the category of people Trump was likely to not want to spend too much money on and suggested the Ukrainian leadership would be doing what it could to console itself if it was confirmed he had won.

“The question is how much Trump will be forced to give to the war. He's stubborn, but the system is stronger.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump claims victory after Fox News projects he has won US presidency

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would ...
News
4 hours ago

FACTBOX | Results of national exit poll on US presidential election

Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in the US presidential election after the two candidates vied for support by staking ...
News
7 hours ago

11 counties to watch in US presidential election

Seven battleground states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- are expected to play a decisive role ...
News
5 hours ago

Results of state-level abortion ballot measures in the US election

Abortion was on the ballot in 10 US states in Tuesday's election, including battleground states that play critical roles in the presidential race and ...
News
6 hours ago

Trump wins North Carolina, Republicans take Senate; Harris’ path to victory narrows

Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the battleground state of North Carolina in Tuesday's US presidential election, Edison ...
News
6 hours ago

Trump takes lead in US presidential race but battleground states too close to call

Republican Donald Trump was leading in the US presidential election on Tuesday, broadly drawing more support than he did in his failed 2020 campaign, ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant South Africa
  2. LIVE | Russia says it has no illusions about Trump and will robustly defend its ... World
  3. Trump claims victory after Fox News projects he has won US presidency World
  4. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  5. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump: They're eating the dogs, the cats
Trump dances after two supporters collapse at bizarre town hall