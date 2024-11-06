World

LIVE | US presidential election 2024 results

06 November 2024 - 06:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Results as they come in for the 2024 US presidential election between Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.

Unlike any in the country's history, the tight contest has been portrayed as an existential moment for America.

06 November 2024 - 07:36

Trump wins North Carolina, Republicans take Senate; Harris' path to victory narrows

The outcome remained uncertain in six other states expected to determine the winner.

But Trump was showing strength across broad swathes of the country. He had won 230 Electoral College votes to Harris' 169 as of midnight ET (0500 GMT on Wednesday). A candidate needs a total of at least 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College to claim the presidency.

06 November 2024 - 06:55

FACTBOX | Results of national exit poll on US presidential election

Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in the US presidential election after the two candidates vied for support by staking positions on issues including abortion, the economy and foreign policy.

06 November 2024 - 06:26

Trump takes lead in US presidential race but battleground states too close to call

Republican Donald Trump was leading in the US presidential election on Tuesday, broadly drawing more support than he did in his failed 2020 campaign, though the result remained unclear in battleground states that will decide the winner.

Trump, bidding to become the first former president to return to the White House in more than 100 years, had won 211 Electoral College votes compared with 145 for his Democratic rival, vice president Kamala Harris, with a third of the vote counted.

 

05 November 2024 - 22:41

BONGANI MADONDO | Borne in the USAs

A lover of America for most of his life, the essayist looks to its literary spirit to pen a ‘Lament to an Imaginary Friend in America’ on the eve of the country’s 2024 elections

READ MORE:

Hoax bomb threats linked to Russia target polls in multiple states: FBI

Phony bomb threats that appeared to originate in many cases from Russian email domains targeted polling locations across several US states on ...
News
11 hours ago

Control of US Congress at stake in tight election battle

Control of the US Congress is at stake on Tuesday in elections that could flip both the House of Representatives and the Senate, while still leaving ...
News
20 hours ago

FACTBOX | Republicans defend narrow House majority as Democrats eye four seats

Republicans in the US House of Representatives are defending a narrow majority in Tuesday's presidential and congressional elections. Democrats need ...
News
1 day ago

FACTBOX | Ten counties to watch in Tuesday's US presidential election

Seven battleground states are expected to play a decisive role in Tuesday's US presidential election between Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican ...
News
19 hours ago

Texas, Missouri judges deny requests to block DOJ from sending poll monitors

US judges have denied requests from the Republican-led states of Missouri and Texas to block the federal government from sending lawyers to their ...
News
22 hours ago

Meta struggles to curb hate speech before US vote: researchers

Researchers said Meta could be more transparent about how it tackles hate speech by releasing data on how many users are exposed, explaining how ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant South Africa
  2. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  3. Life in jail for man who killed girlfriend who spent money he was saving to pay ... South Africa
  4. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa
  5. N2 bridge collapse, one killed by lightning during KZN storm South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Mini Countryman
Netanyahu fires defense minister, citing a 'crisis of trust' | REUTERS