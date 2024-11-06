06 November 2024 - 06:26
Trump takes lead in US presidential race but battleground states too close to call
Republican Donald Trump was leading in the US presidential election on Tuesday, broadly drawing more support than he did in his failed 2020 campaign, though the result remained unclear in battleground states that will decide the winner.
Trump, bidding to become the first former president to return to the White House in more than 100 years, had won 211 Electoral College votes compared with 145 for his Democratic rival, vice president Kamala Harris, with a third of the vote counted.
LIVE | US presidential election 2024 results
Results as they come in for the 2024 US presidential election between Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.
Unlike any in the country's history, the tight contest has been portrayed as an existential moment for America.
06 November 2024 - 07:36
Trump wins North Carolina, Republicans take Senate; Harris' path to victory narrows
The outcome remained uncertain in six other states expected to determine the winner.
But Trump was showing strength across broad swathes of the country. He had won 230 Electoral College votes to Harris' 169 as of midnight ET (0500 GMT on Wednesday). A candidate needs a total of at least 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College to claim the presidency.
06 November 2024 - 06:55
FACTBOX | Results of national exit poll on US presidential election
Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in the US presidential election after the two candidates vied for support by staking positions on issues including abortion, the economy and foreign policy.
05 November 2024 - 22:41
BONGANI MADONDO | Borne in the USAs
A lover of America for most of his life, the essayist looks to its literary spirit to pen a ‘Lament to an Imaginary Friend in America’ on the eve of the country’s 2024 elections
