POLL | Are you worried about Donald Trump being elected US president?

06 November 2024 - 15:03 By TIMESLIVE
Donald Trump in the spotlight.
Donald Trump in the spotlight.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

With Donald Trump elected US president, questions about how this will affect South Africa’s diplomatic relations have arisen. 

Republican Trump defeated Democrat candidate Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election, US media reported on Wednesday. 

Trump is a strong supporter of Israel and had promised if elected to ensure stronger ties between the two countries.

Speaking at an event commemorating those who died during the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, he said: “To every family that has lost their loved ones, I know so many of them, we grieve with you and stand with you, and we make you this sacred vow: Never, never again.

“The bond between the US and Israel is strong. If and when they say I am president, it will again be stronger and closer than it ever was before. I say that November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country. I think it will also be the most important day in the history of Israel if you want to know the truth, I think you believe that too.” 

As the war against Hamas in Gaza continues, concern has been raised about whether Trump's election will affect Pretoria’s relations with the White House. This as South Africa is forging ahead in its fight to have Israel charged with genocide.

Last year, South Africa applied to the International Court of Justice for it to order a suspension of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The court granted some but not all of South Africa's requests.

 

International relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "Historically, relations between South Africa and US thrive under a Republican Whitehouse White House.

"[The US president's emergency plan for Aids relief] Pepfar was introduced by George W Bush. During President Donald Trump's first term, he appointed a lady born in South Africa as US ambassador. She was brilliant and helped to enhance the strong and mutually beneficial ties between our two nations.”



