World

Results of state-level abortion ballot measures in the US election

06 November 2024 - 07:43 By Jonathan Allen and Joseph Ax
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Laura Dent hugs Carolina Rodriguez-Greer as results come in favour of Arizona abortion access proposition 139 after polls closed in the 2024 US presidential election at Doughbird in Phoenix, Arizona on November 5 2024.
Laura Dent hugs Carolina Rodriguez-Greer as results come in favour of Arizona abortion access proposition 139 after polls closed in the 2024 US presidential election at Doughbird in Phoenix, Arizona on November 5 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

Abortion was on the ballot in 10 US states in Tuesday's election, including battleground states that play critical roles in the presidential race and the fight for control of Congress.

The Democratic Party's presidential candidate, vice president Kamala Harris, has sought to build support for the ballot measures, which each propose amending the state's constitution to enshrine a right to abortion. The Republican Party, led by former president Donald Trump, has opposed the measures, which follow the US supreme court's 2022 ruling that abortion access was not a constitutional right.

Here are the results as projected by Edison Research and the Associated Press of voting on state-level ballot measures in Tuesday's election:

FLORIDA — Edison Research projects failure

The ballot measure, which required at least 60% of the vote to pass, would have amended the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. Since May, Florida has banned abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, with rare exceptions.

Trump, a Florida resident, has said he would vote against the ballot measure, after initially appearing to suggest he would vote in favour.

ARIZONA — Edison Research projects passage

The ballot measure amends the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights up to foetal viability, generally considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks. The state bans abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

MISSOURI — The Associated Press projects passage

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee a “right to reproductive freedom”. Abortion is banned in Missouri, with few exceptions.

NEVADA — Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. State law already permits abortions up to 24 weeks, but amending Nevada's constitution would make it harder to roll the rights back. Voters would need to approve the measure twice, this year and again in 2026, to amend the constitution.

MONTANA — Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. The amendment would uphold law in Montana, where abortion remains legal.

COLORADO — Results not yet known

The ballot measure, which requires at least 55% of the vote to pass, would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. The amendment would uphold law in Colorado, where abortion remains legal.

SOUTH DAKOTA — Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. Abortion is  banned in South Dakota, with few exceptions.

NEBRASKA — Results not yet known

Nebraska voters faced two opposing ballot measures. One would add the right to access abortions to the state constitution. The other would enshrine the state's 12-week ban, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

In the unlikely event both measures pass, the one that gets the most affirmative votes would take precedence, according to state officials.

NEW YORK — Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the equal protection clause of the New York constitution to enshrine access to abortion and guarantee individuals' autonomy over reproductive healthcare. Abortion remains legal in New York.

MARYLAND — Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee a “right to reproductive freedom”, including the ability to continue or end one's own pregnancy. Abortion remains legal in Maryland.

Reuters

READ MORE:

LIVE | US presidential election 2024 results

Republican Donald Trump was leading in the US presidential election on Tuesday, broadly drawing more support than he did in his failed 2020 campaign, ...
News
2 hours ago

FACTBOX | Results of national exit poll on US presidential election

Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in the US presidential election after the two candidates vied for support by staking ...
News
2 hours ago

Trump takes lead in US presidential race but battleground states too close to call

Republican Donald Trump was leading in the US presidential election on Tuesday, broadly drawing more support than he did in his failed 2020 campaign, ...
News
2 hours ago

Trump wins North Carolina, Republicans take Senate; Harris’ path to victory narrows

Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the battleground state of North Carolina in Tuesday's US presidential election, Edison ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant South Africa
  2. Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe South Africa
  3. Life in jail for man who killed girlfriend who spent money he was saving to pay ... South Africa
  4. Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli to approach Legal Aid after ... South Africa
  5. N2 bridge collapse, one killed by lightning during KZN storm South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Mini Countryman
Netanyahu fires defense minister, citing a 'crisis of trust' | REUTERS