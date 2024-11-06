Trump’s impending return to White House brings criminal cases to a halt

Trump has vowed to appeal his conviction once he is sentenced. Separately, his lawyers have asked the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to move the case to federal court. Such a move, if successful, could create new legal obstacles for the case.
Trump faces four charges in federal court in Washington accusing him of spreading false claims of election fraud to try to block the collection and certification of votes after the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Democrat president Joe Biden.
Smith had also charged Trump with unlawfully holding onto classified documents after his first term ended in 2021 and obstructing efforts by the government to retrieve the records.
Florida-based district judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, dismissed all charges in July after finding Smith was improperly appointed to the role and did not have the authority to bring the case.
Smith’s team is appealing the ruling, but Trump's vow to fire Smith immediately on taking office likely signals the end of the case.
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, last year used state racketeering laws developed to fight organised crime to charge Trump in an alleged conspiracy to reverse his defeat in the battleground state in the 2020 election.
Trump will not be able to end the prosecution, but his lawyer has said in court he will seek to pause any activity related to Trump based on an argument that a president should not face the burden of a criminal prosecution while in office.
Trump and eight of his 14 co-defendants in the case are asking a Georgia appeals court to disqualify the lead prosecutor, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, over alleged misconduct stemming from a romantic relationship she had with a former deputy. Oral arguments are scheduled for December 5.
If that effort fails, the case will be able to proceed against the other co-defendants, who include Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows. But legal experts expect the case against Trump will not progress while he remains in the White House.
The first former US president to face criminal charges, Trump for much of this year faced four simultaneous prosecutions over allegations ranging from his attempt to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A New York jury in May found him guilty of falsifying business records tied to the Daniels payment, making him the first former US president to be convicted of a felony.
Trump, a Republican, told an interviewer on October 24 he would fire US special counsel Jack Smith, who led the federal prosecutions over his attempts to overturn his election defeat and retention of classified documents after leaving office, “within two seconds” of being sworn in.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and cast the prosecutions as politically motivated.
“The American people have heard the Democrat prosecutors' cases against [former] president Trump and they're going to elect him anyway,” said Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, a conservative legal advocacy group.
While Trump as president will have the authority to fire Smith and shut down the federal cases against him, he will not have the same control over the New York hush money case or Georgia's prosecution of him for trying to overturn his 2020 loss in the state. But his unique role as president makes it unlikely he will face legal consequences in either case during his term in office.
“He was properly charged with crimes within the system we have,” said Kristy Parker, a special counsel at Protect Democracy, an advocacy organisation dedicated to countering what it calls authoritarian threats to the US.
Parker said if Trump does shut down the cases “that won't mean it was the right thing”.
One more court date is scheduled before he is due to be sworn in on January 20, though legal experts said that was unlikely to go forward.
In New York, Trump’s lawyers are expected to ask justice Juan Merchan to delay his sentencing scheduled for November 26, in which he could face up to four years in prison. Sentencing a president-elect ahead of Inauguration Day would be unprecedented in US history, and legal experts expect the hearing to be delayed.
Merchan has already twice postponed Trump's sentencing, which was initially scheduled for July 11, in part due to a July US supreme court ruling finding that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution over their official acts. Trump argued the case should be dismissed based on the ruling, which prosecutors disputed.
