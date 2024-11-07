World

North Korea-Russia ties are also a threat to US security, Nato chief says

07 November 2024 - 12:23 By Andrew Gray and Benoit Van Overstraeten
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attends the European Political Community Summit at the Puskas Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, November 7, 2024.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attends the European Political Community Summit at the Puskas Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, November 7, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea are not only a threat to European security, but also for the US, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

“Russia is delivering the latest technology into North Korea in return for North Korean help with the war against Ukraine and this is a threat not only to the European part of Nato but also to the US,” Rutte said before a meeting with European leaders in Budapest.

“I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we face these threats collectively.”

Reuters(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Benoit Van Overstraeten, Writing by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

READ MORE:

Hoax bomb threats linked to Russia target polls in multiple states: FBI

Phony bomb threats that appeared to originate in many cases from Russian email domains targeted polling locations across several US states on ...
News
1 day ago

Head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund casts Trump win as reset opportunity

The influential head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election opened up new ...
News
1 day ago

From Taiwan to trade, China braces for more rivalry as Trump claims victory

As Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, China is bracing for four more years of ...
News
1 day ago

Trump's erratic foreign policy to meet 'a world on fire'

Friends and foes of the US remain wary as they await Trump’s return to office in January, wondering whether his second term will be filled with the ...
News
1 day ago

North Korea says it fired intercontinental ballistic missile, KCNA reports

North Korea said on Thursday it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which set a record exceeding any previous test, according to the ...
News
1 week ago

Whoever wins the White House faces tough choices on Ukraine

Since August, Ukrainian civilians have been evacuating the eastern city of Pokrovsk, taking everything of value from hospital beds to library books ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  2. E-hailing driver siphons R650k from Danish tourist, friends' credit card South Africa
  3. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World
  4. Increase SRD grant to R700, says Institute for Economic Justice South Africa
  5. Prince William announces the five Earthshot winners in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 07 November 2024
President Ramaphosa, Premier Thami Ntuli unveil the King Shaka Statue