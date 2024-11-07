The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea are not only a threat to European security, but also for the US, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Thursday.
“Russia is delivering the latest technology into North Korea in return for North Korean help with the war against Ukraine and this is a threat not only to the European part of Nato but also to the US,” Rutte said before a meeting with European leaders in Budapest.
“I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we face these threats collectively.”
North Korea-Russia ties are also a threat to US security, Nato chief says
Image: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
