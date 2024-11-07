Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday the situation in the combat zone in Ukraine is not in Kyiv's favour and that the West should accept this and negotiate an end to the conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.
“Now, when the situation in the theatre of military operations is not in the favour of the Kyiv regime, the West is faced with a choice — to continue financing it and destroying the Ukrainian population or to recognise the current realities and start negotiating,” Shoigu was quoted as telling a meeting of secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States countries' security councils in Moscow.
Reuters
Russia's Shoigu says West should negotiate end to Ukraine war based on current realities
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/ File photo
Reuters
