India had almost concluded a mini trade deal during Trump’s first term but for the Covid-19 pandemic, the retired diplomat added. “So, there is scope to conclude a free-trade agreement under Trump II.”
New Delhi is not too worried about the fate of its trade ties with Washington in Trump’s term, the sources said, with China largely front and centre for his tariff threats.
Trump’s approach to trade matters is transactional, which New Delhi believes helps in talks, another source, who is a senior government official, said days before Trump won the election.
India’s external affairs and trade ministries did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
Modi, who flaunts warm ties with Trump, was one of the leaders to speak to him by telephone after his win. Despite criticising India on trade, Trump called Modi “fantastic” during his campaign.
The Indian leader also had good relations with Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The White House rolled out the red carpet for him last year, touting deals on defence and commerce as Washington increasingly views New Delhi as a counterweight to China’s growing regional influence.
Regardless of who occupies the White House, trade ties between the two nations have grown steadily over the past decade. The US is India's top export destination, with goods and services exports of $120bn (R2.1-trillion) in 2023.
Reuters
With Trump win, India is open to freeing up market access for US firms, according to sources
Regardless of who occupies the White House, trade ties between the two nations have grown steadily over the past decade.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
India is open to offering easier market access for US firms if Washington reciprocates under president-elect Donald Trump, who has long called out New Delhi for its high tariffs, sources aware of the matter said.
Trump, who made a political comeback four years after being voted out of the White House, recently labelled India a “very big abuser” of trade ties, vowing to raise tariffs on all imports by the US during his campaign.
During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump warred with the South Asian nation over tariffs but shared a healthy relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Closer to the end of his time in the White House, India and the US agreed to negotiate a limited accord in an effort to bridge their differences.
“India is open to lowering tariffs for entry of US companies if that means better trade terms for Indian goods,” said one of the sources aware of the government's thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
India could lower import tariffs in sectors such as cars, the source added. “We had a fairly good convergence during his first term in office,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was India’s ambassador to Washington during Trump’s first term.
“I think his second term will be better because the two sides have developed a certain amount of mutual understanding and respect, especially at the level of the leaders.”
From Taiwan to trade, China braces for more rivalry as Trump claims victory
How an election-packed 2024 is shaping up for world markets
India had almost concluded a mini trade deal during Trump’s first term but for the Covid-19 pandemic, the retired diplomat added. “So, there is scope to conclude a free-trade agreement under Trump II.”
New Delhi is not too worried about the fate of its trade ties with Washington in Trump’s term, the sources said, with China largely front and centre for his tariff threats.
Trump’s approach to trade matters is transactional, which New Delhi believes helps in talks, another source, who is a senior government official, said days before Trump won the election.
India’s external affairs and trade ministries did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
Modi, who flaunts warm ties with Trump, was one of the leaders to speak to him by telephone after his win. Despite criticising India on trade, Trump called Modi “fantastic” during his campaign.
The Indian leader also had good relations with Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The White House rolled out the red carpet for him last year, touting deals on defence and commerce as Washington increasingly views New Delhi as a counterweight to China’s growing regional influence.
Regardless of who occupies the White House, trade ties between the two nations have grown steadily over the past decade. The US is India's top export destination, with goods and services exports of $120bn (R2.1-trillion) in 2023.
Reuters
MORE:
US start-up Axiom Space explores using Indian rockets for mission
In her Indian grandfather's village, residents pray for Kamala Harris win
China tells carmakers to pause investment in EU countries backing EV tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos