World

Greece arrests two men suspected of MDMA, crystal meth smuggling to Australia

08 November 2024 - 12:42 By Yannis Souliotis
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Greece's anti-drug authorities have arrested two Greek men suspected of being part of a transnational crime ring exporting crystal meth and MDMA to Australia. Stock photo
Greece's anti-drug authorities have arrested two Greek men suspected of being part of a transnational crime ring exporting crystal meth and MDMA to Australia. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/couperfield

Greece's anti-drug authorities have arrested two Greek men suspected of being part of a transnational crime ring exporting crystal meth and MDMA to Australia, police said.

Police seized about 56kg of the psychedelic drug MDMA, the main ingredient of ecstasy pills, and nearly 30kg of methamphetamine, also known by its street name of ice or crystal meth, in one of Greece's biggest busts of the drugs.

They were hidden in boxes among olive oil and olive containers in a warehouse in the capital, Athens.

After a tip-off, officers from Greece's drug law enforcement unit monitored the two men as they transferred the boxes to another Athens warehouse in an operation that led to their arrest on Thursday. The investigation continues.

Europe is an important global supplier of MDMA and there are indications that production in the continent is increasing, the EU Drugs Agency (Euda) said in a report this year.

In February, Australian police found about 120kg of MDMA hidden in vans on a cargo ship that arrived from Europe.

In 2022, they seized more than 1,800kg of methamphetamine, which is the most widely consumed synthetic stimulant drug in the world, according to Euda.

Reuters 

MORE:

Italian police find R16bn in cocaine stashed in banana crates

Police in southern Italy have seized 2,700kg of cocaine hidden in two refrigerated containers containing bananas shipped from Ecuador.
News
1 year ago

US to step up work with Pacific nations to halt drug trafficking

Island nations Fiji and Tonga have seen a rise in methamphetamine seizures this year.
News
2 months ago

Drug lab bust 'shows Mexican cartels moving in'

Less scrutiny and access to prized Australian market key reasons, expert says
News
3 months ago

Airport staff ‘linked to drug network’ are from maintenance and safety departments

One of the OR Tambo International Airport workers arrested during a drug trafficking investigation by the Hawks is employed in the safety department ...
News
11 months ago

Airport staff bust on drug dealing charges at OR Tambo International Airport

Three employees of companies operating at OR Tambo International Airport and two Airports Company South Africa employees have been arrested for ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Anglo sells 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at ... South Africa
  3. ‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for ... South Africa
  4. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  5. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa