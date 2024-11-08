Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to Amsterdam after "a very violent incident" targeting Israelis citizens, his office said on Friday, after attacks linked to a football game were reported.
Israel's national security ministry has also urged its citizens in the Dutch city to stay in their hotel rooms after the attacks, the prime minister's office said in a second statement.
"Fans who went to see a football game encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty because of their Jewishness and Israeliness," Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.
Local police said 57 people had been held after the game as pro-Palestine demonstrators tried to reach the Johan Cruyff stadium, even though the city had forbidden them to protest there. Police said fans left the stadium without incidents, but during the night clashes in the city centre were reported.
The Israeli military said on Friday it is preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government after the football game in which Ajax Amsterdam defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0.
"The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and will include medical and rescue teams," the IDF said.
Video on social media showed crowds running through streets and a man being beaten.
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar has asked the Dutch government to help Israeli citizens arrive safely at the airport, Saar told his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in a phone call on Friday.
Reuters
Israel says it is sending rescue team after ‘very violent incident’ against citizens in Amsterdam
Image: ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to Amsterdam after "a very violent incident" targeting Israelis citizens, his office said on Friday, after attacks linked to a football game were reported.
Israel's national security ministry has also urged its citizens in the Dutch city to stay in their hotel rooms after the attacks, the prime minister's office said in a second statement.
"Fans who went to see a football game encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty because of their Jewishness and Israeliness," Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.
Local police said 57 people had been held after the game as pro-Palestine demonstrators tried to reach the Johan Cruyff stadium, even though the city had forbidden them to protest there. Police said fans left the stadium without incidents, but during the night clashes in the city centre were reported.
The Israeli military said on Friday it is preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government after the football game in which Ajax Amsterdam defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0.
"The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and will include medical and rescue teams," the IDF said.
Video on social media showed crowds running through streets and a man being beaten.
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar has asked the Dutch government to help Israeli citizens arrive safely at the airport, Saar told his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in a phone call on Friday.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel PM Netanyahu fires defence minister over ‘crisis of trust’
Netanyahu says Hezbollah must be pushed back to Litani, with or without deal
Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos