World

Israel says it is sending rescue team after ‘very violent incident’ against citizens in Amsterdam

08 November 2024 - 08:29 By Enas Alashray and Ahmed Elimam and Emily Rose and Bart Meijer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to Amsterdam after "a very violent incident" targeting Israelis citizens. File photo.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to Amsterdam after "a very violent incident" targeting Israelis citizens. File photo.
Image: ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to Amsterdam after "a very violent incident" targeting Israelis citizens, his office said on Friday, after attacks linked to a football game were reported.

Israel's national security ministry has also urged its citizens in the Dutch city to stay in their hotel rooms after the attacks, the prime minister's office said in a second statement.

"Fans who went to see a football game encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty because of their Jewishness and Israeliness," Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.

Local police said 57 people had been held after the game as pro-Palestine demonstrators tried to reach the Johan Cruyff stadium, even though the city had forbidden them to protest there. Police said fans left the stadium without incidents, but during the night clashes in the city centre were reported.

The Israeli military said on Friday it is preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government after the football game in which Ajax Amsterdam defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0.

"The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and will include medical and rescue teams," the IDF said.

Video on social media showed crowds running through streets and a man being beaten.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar has asked the Dutch government to help Israeli citizens arrive safely at the airport, Saar told his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in a phone call on Friday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel PM Netanyahu fires defence minister over ‘crisis of trust’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, citing a "crisis of trust", and replaced him with Israel ...
News
2 days ago

Netanyahu says Hezbollah must be pushed back to Litani, with or without deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Hezbollah must be prevented from rearming.
News
4 days ago

Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu

Former US President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "like ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Anglo sells 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  2. ‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at ... South Africa
  4. Hamilton Ndlovu found in contempt of Special Tribunal forfeiture order South Africa
  5. Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester ... World

Latest Videos

Omoda C9 South African launch
Botswana President-elect, Adv Duma Boko inauguration