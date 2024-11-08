World

Two dead, 12 missing as fishing boat sinks off South Korea, officials say

08 November 2024 - 10:26 By Hyunsu Yim and Hyonhee Shin
Image: Taiwan Coastguard/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

Two people have died and 12 are missing after a fishing boat sank on Friday in waters off South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, officials said.

Another boat nearby raised the alarm after reporting the 129-tonne ship was going under, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation, said Chung Moo-won, a Jeju coast guard official.

Of the 27 crew on board, 15 were rescued, including two South Koreans who later died after being hospitalised, Chung said. Twelve people were still missing, two of them from Indonesia.

A total of 43 vessels including three navy ships, 13 aircraft and several deep-sea divers were dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts, he said.

“We offer our condolences to the bereaved families and will make utmost efforts to find the missing by mobilising all rescue equipment and resources,” Chung told a TV briefing.

One of the rescued sailors told the Yonhap news agency the boat capsized when they were hauling up fishing nets to transfer the catch to another vessel.

Chung said authorities would look into the cause of the accident by interviewing survivors.

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered all available resources to be deployed for the operation while ensuring the rescue workers' safety, his office said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also called for the defence ministry to supply military flares and aircraft to support night operations.

Reuters(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Hyonhee Shin Editing by Ed Davies)

