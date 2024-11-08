JD Vance was once a bitter critic of Donald Trump. Today, he is one of Trump’s most ardent defenders and heir apparent to Trump's re-energised Make America Great Again movement.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | How JD Vance went from Trump critic to vice president-elect
JD Vance was once a bitter critic of Donald Trump. Today, he is one of Trump’s most ardent defenders and heir apparent to Trump's re-energised Make America Great Again movement.
Donald Trump elected US president in stunning comeback
Whoever wins the White House faces tough choices on Ukraine
Walz and Vance's 'Midwestern nice' debate gives US voters a break
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos