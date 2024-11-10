World

Princess Kate makes rare consecutive public appearances after cancer diagnosis

10 November 2024 - 15:02 By Andrew MacAskill
Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London, November 10, 2024.
Image: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Britain's Princess Kate attended the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, her second public appearance in two days, as she gradually returns to public duties after her treatment for cancer.

She watched from the balcony of a government building as members of the royal family, including King Charles, and politicians laid wreaths at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London.

The Princess of Wales was wearing a black hat and jacket adorned with red poppies, which are worn by Britons as a symbol of respect for those who have lost their lives in conflict.

On Saturday, she appeared at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Kate said in September she had finished chemotherapy, but her path to full recovery would be long. At the time, the 42-year-old said she would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later in the year.

Before this weekend's events her last public appearance was in October when she met the bereaved families of three young girls who were murdered at a dance class in northwest England.

The ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial is held on the nearest Sunday to November 11 to mark the end of WW1, and pays tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict

Kate's husband William, heir to the throne, said during a visit to South Africa last week that the past year had probably been the "hardest" of his life after Kate and his father Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

Reuters 

