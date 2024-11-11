World

Taiwan says exploding pagers in Lebanon were not made in Taiwan

11 November 2024 - 10:55 By Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung
A person is carried on a stretcher outside the American University of Beirut Medical Centre as people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded and killed when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, according to a security source, in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 17 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir / File photo

The investigation bureau of Taiwan's justice ministry said on Monday there was no evidence that Taiwanese manufacturers were involved in the pagers which exploded in Lebanon in September in a deadly blow to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Taiwanese company Gold Apollo has not in recent years produced the AR-924 pager model, but they were produced by a company called Frontier Group Entity outside Taiwan, the bureau said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers?

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono speaks seven languages, has a PhD in particle physics and a peripatetic career that took her around Africa and Europe ...
News
1 month ago

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah pagers, sources claim

Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts.
News
1 month ago

Iran's Guards 'ban communications devices' after strike on Hezbollah

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps has ordered all members to stop using any type of communication devices, two senior Iranian security ...
News
1 month ago
