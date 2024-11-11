The investigation bureau of Taiwan's justice ministry said on Monday there was no evidence that Taiwanese manufacturers were involved in the pagers which exploded in Lebanon in September in a deadly blow to Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Taiwanese company Gold Apollo has not in recent years produced the AR-924 pager model, but they were produced by a company called Frontier Group Entity outside Taiwan, the bureau said.
Taiwan says exploding pagers in Lebanon were not made in Taiwan
