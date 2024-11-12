World

Global pandemic treaty negotiations to conclude by May, WHO says

12 November 2024 - 10:51 By Bhanvi Satija and Puyaan Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The WHO says negotiations have focused on articles pertaining to disease surveillance and prevention of future pandemics. Stock photo.
The WHO says negotiations have focused on articles pertaining to disease surveillance and prevention of future pandemics. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mungkhoodyo

Talks aimed at reaching a global agreement on how to better fight pandemics will continue into next year and are expected to be completed by the next World Health Assembly in May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

“Member states are working to conclude a global pandemic agreement as soon as possible,” said Anne-Claire Amprou, co-chair of the agency's Intergovernmental Negotiating Body that is leading the talks.

The WHO's negotiating body includes 194 member governments and is meeting from November 4 to 15 to continue negotiations over a global pact. These were previously expected to conclude by 2025, or earlier.

The WHO said negotiations so far have focused on articles pertaining to disease surveillance and prevention of future pandemics, which is at the core of the treaty.

Steven Solomon, the WHO's official, said it was not the agency's role to advise on the result of the US presidential elections when asked about whether Donald Trump's win impacted the negotiations.

“It is decidedly not the secretary's role to speculate about the intentions of individual member states,” Solomon said.

By 2025, sangomas will likely be unable to practise without registration

But Traditional Healers Organisation says integration of Western and traditional medicine ‘must be without Eurocentric methods dominating and ...
News
19 hours ago

Co-chair Precious Matsoso said the US was continuing to participate in the negotiations as before.

Some states think the language of the treaty is “too weak”, said Matsoso, adding they are working on the “most appropriate text” that can be incorporated in the agreement.

Matsoso said states had agreed on broad principles but some finer details required more work.

“The world can be better prepared for the threats today and also in future. I'm confident we'll reach that goal.”

The WHO members have been negotiating for over two years on an agreement that could increase collaboration before and during pandemics after the acknowledged failures during Covid-19.

Reuters(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Alan Barona)

READ MORE:

Pharma shares soar on raised mpox risk level

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Friday raised its risk level for mpox, a day after global health officials confirmed ...
Business Times
2 months ago

We need a pandemic agreement for all, not for the privileged few

As the ink dries on a proposed World Health Organisation Pandemic Agreement, a disquieting sense of déjà vu sets in, writes Dr Penninah Iutung.
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Pandemic treaty talks to the wire and likely to miss first deadline

Talks to draw up a global pact to help fight future pandemics are likely to miss an initial deadline on Friday, three sources close to the process ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament South Africa
  2. Botswana’s new minister of youth and gender, Lesego Chombo, receives praise ... Africa
  3. Printing equipment to change food expiry dates seized by police in Joburg South Africa
  4. Alleged cop killer arrested for murder, hijacking and armed robbery South Africa
  5. Limpopo school asks lower grade pupils to stay home to contain spread of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India's Kolkata | REUTERS