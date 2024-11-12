World

Justin Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury over abuse scandal

12 November 2024 - 16:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Image: Jose Cabezas

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned on Tuesday, saying he stepped down “in sorrow” after failing to ensure there was a proper investigation into allegations of abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps decades ago.

Welby, the spiritual leader of 85-million Anglicans worldwide, had faced calls to resign after a report last week found he had taken insufficient action to stop a person it described as arguably the Church of England's most prolific serial abuser.

“Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury,” Welby said.

“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

READ MORE

UK church leader warns against assuming Israel behind Gaza hospital blast

The Church of England's spiritual head said on Sunday he had "no idea" how many people died in a blast last week at an Anglican hospital in the Gaza ...
News
1 year ago

UK royal Kate 'enormously touched' by support after cancer announcement

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have been "enormously touched" by the messages of support received since she ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

IN PICS | King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament South Africa
  2. Botswana’s new minister of youth and gender, Lesego Chombo, receives praise ... Africa
  3. Printing equipment to change food expiry dates seized by police in Joburg South Africa
  4. Alleged cop killer arrested for murder, hijacking and armed robbery South Africa
  5. Limpopo school asks lower grade pupils to stay home to contain spread of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India's Kolkata | REUTERS