World

Nearly 200 UK care firms with migrant staff violated labour rules, says report

12 November 2024 - 12:15 By Sachin Ravikumar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A report by the charity Work Rights Centre said 177 care companies in England that had a sponsorship licence to recruit migrant workers had previously breached employment rights. Stock photo.
A report by the charity Work Rights Centre said 177 care companies in England that had a sponsorship licence to recruit migrant workers had previously breached employment rights. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ may1985

Nearly 200 British social care providers allowed to employ foreign workers were found to have a record of labour violations, new research showed, highlighting worker abuse in a low-paid sector heavily reliant on immigration.

A report by the charity Work Rights Centre said 177 care companies in England that had a sponsorship licence to recruit migrant workers had previously breached employment rights.

The companies made 250 labour standards violations from January 2020 to July 2024, according to a study by researchers at Violation Tracker UK of Employment Tribunal cases, including unfair dismissal, pay cuts, discrimination, overworking staff and failing to pay the minimum wage.

Overall, the companies lost 225 cases and were ordered to pay more than £6m (R138.9m) combined in compensation to workers.

Charities and academics have said Britain's post-Brexit system of allowing companies to sponsor workers to receive a visa can create a power imbalance. The investigative agency for labour exploitation, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, said cases of modern slavery, debt bondage and financial exploitation are on the rise.

UK visas for health and care workers slump following move to cut immigration

The number of British visas granted to foreign health and care workers and family members of international students fell sharply after the previous ...
News
2 months ago

Work Rights Centre CEO Dora-Olivia Vicol said the power imbalance can leave “companies emboldened to exploit migrant workers in the knowledge they can use the threat of visa curtailment to silence those who might speak out”.

As Britain's population ages, demand for care staff to help the elderly is growing.

Nearly a third of all care workers in England are migrants, many of whom arrived from countries such as India, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and the Philippines after Britain introduced a dedicated visa for the job in 2021 to fill thousands of vacancies after its departure from the EU.

The report said the number of violations was likely the “tip of the iceberg” as only a small fraction of employment disputes make it to an employment tribunal.

The home office has revoked or suspended the sponsorship licences of more than 1,000 companies this year.

Reuters

MORE:

What Trump 2.0 would mean for trade, migrants, climate change and EVs

A bevy of tax cuts was promised during the campaign run.
News
6 days ago

IN PICS | Cuba's 'migratory stampede' has no end in sight

Population scientists in Cuba debate the scope of the country's population decline, with recent estimates ranging from around 10% since 2020, to ...
News
2 months ago

Male domestic workers in SA — study sheds light on the experiences of Malawian and Zimbabwean migrants

While the homes of employers were opulent, male domestic workers, just like their female counterparts, lived in small rooms in the back yard, hidden ...
Ideas
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament South Africa
  2. Botswana’s new minister of youth and gender, Lesego Chombo, receives praise ... Africa
  3. Printing equipment to change food expiry dates seized by police in Joburg South Africa
  4. Alleged cop killer arrested for murder, hijacking and armed robbery South Africa
  5. Limpopo school asks lower grade pupils to stay home to contain spread of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India's Kolkata | REUTERS