WATCH | Israel allows aid into Gaza ahead of US deadline for progress

12 November 2024 - 06:59 By Reuters
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid were allowed to cross into northern Gaza.

The move comes just days after global food security experts warned there is a 'strong likelihood' that famine is imminent in areas of northern Gaza.

A Gazan mother pleads for help to feed her seven children as the enclave's hunger crisis worsens. Describing her family's daily survival as a relentless struggle, Itimad Al-Qanou says, 'we’re dying slowly.'

