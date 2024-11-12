Trucks carrying humanitarian aid were allowed to cross into northern Gaza.
The move comes just days after global food security experts warned there is a 'strong likelihood' that famine is imminent in areas of northern Gaza.
A Gazan mother pleads for help to feed her seven children as the enclave's hunger crisis worsens. Describing her family's daily survival as a relentless struggle, Itimad Al-Qanou says, 'we’re dying slowly.'
WATCH | Israel allows aid into Gaza ahead of US deadline for progress
