Philippines' Marcos says he will not block ICC if ex-president Duterte wants to be investigated

14 November 2024 - 09:00 By Mikhail Flores
Philippines' President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
Image: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday his government would not block the International Criminal Court (ICC) if former leader Rodrigo Duterte wants to be investigated for alleged crimes against humanity in his anti-drugs crackdown.

The Philippines will not co-operate with the ICC but it has obligations with Interpol, Marcos told reporters.

“If that's the wish of (Duterte), we will not block ICC. We will not just co-operate,” Marcos said. “But if he agrees to be investigated, it is up to him.”

The remarks follow a marathon congressional hearing on Wednesday during which Duterte, president from 2016-2022, refused to apologise for his role in the bloodshed and urged the ICC to start its investigation

All testimony provided by Duterte will be assessed to see their legal consequences, Marcos said.

Duterte unilaterally withdrew the Philippines as a member of the ICC in 2019 after it announced it had started a preliminary examination into thousands of killings in his anti-narcotics campaign. He questioned its authority to conduct an investigation.

Under Duterte, police said they killed 6,200 suspected dealers who had resisted arrest during their anti-drug operations.

But human rights groups believe the real toll to be far greater, with thousands more users and peddlers gunned down in mysterious circumstances by unknown assailants.

Authorities at the time said those were vigilante killings and drugs gangs eliminating rivals. Rights groups and some victims accuse police of systematic cover-ups and executions, which they deny.

Reuters

