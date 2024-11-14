World

Storm-plagued Philippines evacuates 24,000 before super typhoon arrives

14 November 2024 - 10:15 By Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores
Super Typhoon Usagi approaching Philippines.
Image: Screengrab from Force Thirteen

Authorities in the Philippines on Thursday ordered evacuations in northeastern towns before the arrival of Super Typhoon Usagi, as the storm-ravaged nation prepares for its fifth typhoon in a month and braces for a sixth later in the week.

More than 24,000 people in the province of Cagayan have been evacuated, government data showed, including those forced to flee by earlier typhoons that inundated their towns. Evacuation efforts are ongoing.

Usagi, known locally as Ofel, is forecast to make landfall in the province on Thursday afternoon.

“We are expecting the Cagayan River to swell again because of rain brought by Usagi,” said Rueli Rapsing, head of the Cagayan disaster relief office.

He added that central and southern parts of Cagayan were experiencing moderate to heavy rain, while other parts of the province had gusty wind of up to 100km/h. Essential supplies such as generators are ready in anticipation of power and communications blackouts from Usagi.

Another tropical storm, Man-yi, is approaching and forecast to hit the central Philippines on Saturday. All non-essential land travel in central provinces is discouraged, the transport ministry said in an advisory on Thursday.

About 20 tropical storms strike the Philippines each year on average, bringing heavy rain, strong wind and deadly landslides.

In October, Storm Trami and Kong-rey pounded the main island of Luzon, killing 159 people, with 22 still missing, data from the national disaster agency showed.

Reuters

