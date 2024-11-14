Taiwan central bank chief doubts Trump administration will penalise Taiwan

The head of Taiwan's central bank said on Thursday he doubted US president-elect Donald Trump's new administration would penalise Taiwan given the island's central role in the semiconductor industry.
Trump unnerved Taiwan on the campaign trail by accusing it of stealing American chip business. Trump also proposed a 10% tariff on all US imports and a 60% levy on Chinese-made products.
Taking questions from legislators, Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said semiconductors and other tech products manufactured on the island are materials of such strategic importance that their supply chain should not be disrupted.
“Chips and information and telecommunications products are what the US needs most,” Yang said. “I don't think the US would penalise Taiwan.”
Taiwan-US co-operation on chips is beneficial for both, he added.
“They design them and we make them,” Yang said.
In his first term as president, Trump imposed import tariffs on China but spared Taiwan.
Taiwan, home to tech giants such as chip manufacturer TSMC, is a major supplier to global titans like Apple and Nvidia and is considered a bellwether of world technology demand.
However the governor also said that if new tariffs proposed by Trump were to go into effect, it would have an impact on Taiwan's export-dependent economy, a risk the central bank flagged in a report to parliament on Wednesday.
Taiwan also runs a sizeable trade surplus with the US, which Yang said was expected to hit $50bn this year.
Yang said that apart from buying more goods from the US, TSMC's investment in the US could also help address the trade imbalance.
TSMC is spending $65bn on new factories in the US state of Arizona.
The US is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, even in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.
Reuters
