ByteDance-owned TikTok on Thursday announced the global availability of its generative AI video creation platform, Symphony Creative Studios, to all advertisers, as the short-video app looks to boost its ad business.
Earlier this year at the TikTok World Product Summit, the social media platform unveiled a new creative content suite called 'Symphony' with an aim to help businesses, creators and agencies customize high-quality and engaging content tailored to their brands.
The suite includes Symphony Creative Studios, Symphony Assistant, Symphony Digital Avatars and TikTok ads manager.
Symphony Creative Studios, which also includes a virtual assistant, helps users automate tasks to create content on the platform.
It offers features such as turning text inputs into videos and generating previews that can be edited to finalize the content, remixing, digital avatar creation, translation and more on TikTok, the company said.
TikTok is the latest tech company to incorporate AI-generated features in its ad business as it looks to attract more brands and marketers.
Reuters
TikTok launches AI-powered video platform to advertisers globally
Image: 123RF
