World

Two climate activists who sprayed paint on Stonehenge charged

14 November 2024 - 15:20 By Catarina Demony
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stonehenge in the UK holds spiritual significance and attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists during the summer solstice. Stock photo.
Stonehenge in the UK holds spiritual significance and attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists during the summer solstice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Nobuyuki Kurosawa

Two environmental protesters who sprayed paint on Britain’s Stonehenge in June have been charged with offences related to the alleged damage caused to the prehistoric megalithic monument, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised the police to charge the protesters, 73-year-old Naidu Rajan and Niamh Lynch, 22, and that they would appear in court on December 13.

In a separate statement, the police said the pair, from the Just Stop Oil environmental group, were charged with destroying or damaging a protected monument with the orange powder paint they had sprayed on it, and causing a public nuisance.

Stonehenge, one of Britain’s most visited tourist spots located in southern England, holds spiritual significance and attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists during the summer solstice — the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

Members of the public were able to walk around within the stone circle until 1977 when it was fenced off due to concerns over damage from a sharp rise in the number of visitors.

Just Stop Oil has gained prominence in Britain for disruptive environmental protests, with its activists shutting down major roads, disrupting cultural and sporting events and even throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Global CO2 emissions to hit record high in 2024: report

Global carbon dioxide emissions, including those from burning fossil fuels, are set to hit a record high this year, pulling the world further off ...
Motoring
1 day ago

US climate envoy says work will continue despite Trump’s return

US climate envoy John Podesta on Monday urged governments to keep faith in the country's promise to combat global warming, saying Donald Trump can ...
News
2 days ago

Cape Town steams up over greenbelt shave and a sauna plan

Ratepayers rebel against bylaw amendment that would relax curbs on commercial activities in greenbelts and public spaces
News
3 weeks ago

Mysterious monoliths and a klap from the collective unconscious

The puzzling appearance of strange columns in remote places around the world sends Aspasia Karras searching the remote places of the human mind
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Unlicensed butchery making sausage in unsanitary conditions declared ... South Africa
  2. Danny Jordaan’s late bid to halt arrest was flawed: NPA South Africa
  3. More zama zamas resurface as cops continue underground operations in North West South Africa
  4. 36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months South Africa
  5. 20 years for woman who fatally shot boyfriend over infidelity allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS