World

Lilly sues US agency for blocking drug rebate programme

15 November 2024 - 12:26 By Gnaneshwar Rajan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eli Lilly said its programme is designed to pay cash directly to 340B covered entities every week, ensuring they pay no more than the 340B ceiling price. File photo.
Eli Lilly said its programme is designed to pay cash directly to 340B covered entities every week, ensuring they pay no more than the 340B ceiling price. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Eli Lilly said on Thursday it sued the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for allegedly blocking the company's plan to change the way it offers drug discounts to hospitals.

The case centres on the federal 340B programme in which drugmakers provide discounts to eligible healthcare providers that serve low-income populations. Drugmakers must participate in the programme to receive funds from government health insurance programmes such as Medicare and Medicaid.

Eli Lilly said its programme is designed to pay cash directly to 340B-covered entities every week, ensuring they pay no more than the 340B ceiling price.

The company said the HRSA, which is part of the US health and human services department, rejected Lilly's model, stating it was inconsistent with the 340B law, Lilly said in a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Washington DC.

HRSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SA medicines regulator sounds warning on fake Ozempic

Sahpra has identified websites offering illegal sales of products that claim to be versions of Ozempic and Mounjaro
News
2 days ago

Lilly follows fellow drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, which sued the health and human services department on Tuesday, accusing the agency of blocking its plan to sell its psoriasis treatment Stelara and blood thinner Xarelto to some hospitals at full price before applying drug rebates.

The 340B programme has been the focus of broad legal scrutiny over the years.

A US appeals court last year said drug manufacturers can limit health providers' use of outside pharmacies for dispensing drugs under the 340B programme. The health and human services department had ordered the drugmakers to stop curtailing sales to contract pharmacies.

Reuters

READ MORE:

DAVID ERLEIGH | Lawfare risks the sustainability of SA health system

Fraud and abuse by some lawyers are eroding the health system's sustainability, ultimately harming those who have legitimate claims and leaving less ...
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

Global Fund mounts own probe into R428m oxygen tender

The Geneva-based Global Fund is sending its own investigators to SA to probe allegations that its money was used to issue a multimillion-rand tender ...
Politics
1 day ago

Trump names Elon Musk to lead government efficiency drive

US president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Elon Musk for a role aimed at creating a more efficient government, handing more influence to the ...
News
2 days ago

Harris warns Trump will slash Obamacare

Vice-President Harris reminded voters that former president Trump had tried unsuccessfully to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie distances himself from Safa saga after calls for Jordaan to step down South Africa
  2. POLL | Do you support call to 'smoke out' illegal miners trapped underground? South Africa
  3. More than R257m in lottery prizes unclaimed: check your tickets South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Unlicensed butchery making sausage in unsanitary conditions declared ... South Africa
  5. ‘Cleaners earning more than police officers is outrageous’: MP Cameron on ... Politics

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Israel forces new displacement as US says 'time to end' Gaza war