Eli Lilly said on Thursday it sued the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for allegedly blocking the company's plan to change the way it offers drug discounts to hospitals.
The case centres on the federal 340B programme in which drugmakers provide discounts to eligible healthcare providers that serve low-income populations. Drugmakers must participate in the programme to receive funds from government health insurance programmes such as Medicare and Medicaid.
Eli Lilly said its programme is designed to pay cash directly to 340B-covered entities every week, ensuring they pay no more than the 340B ceiling price.
The company said the HRSA, which is part of the US health and human services department, rejected Lilly's model, stating it was inconsistent with the 340B law, Lilly said in a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Washington DC.
HRSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lilly sues US agency for blocking drug rebate programme
SA medicines regulator sounds warning on fake Ozempic
Lilly follows fellow drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, which sued the health and human services department on Tuesday, accusing the agency of blocking its plan to sell its psoriasis treatment Stelara and blood thinner Xarelto to some hospitals at full price before applying drug rebates.
The 340B programme has been the focus of broad legal scrutiny over the years.
A US appeals court last year said drug manufacturers can limit health providers' use of outside pharmacies for dispensing drugs under the 340B programme. The health and human services department had ordered the drugmakers to stop curtailing sales to contract pharmacies.
