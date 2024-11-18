World

Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event

18 November 2024 - 09:10 By Patricia Vilas Boas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Janja Lula da Silva, First Lady of Brazil, smiles during the inauguration of the 'G20 Social' at Museu do Amanha, on November 14, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Janja Lula da Silva, First Lady of Brazil, smiles during the inauguration of the 'G20 Social' at Museu do Amanha, on November 14, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Image: Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

Brazil's first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, swore at billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event on Saturday at which she spoke about the need to regulate social media to rein in misinformation.

A ship's horn sounded as she spoke and she joked, "I think it's Elon Musk," before adding, "I'm not afraid of you, f*ck you, Elon Musk."

Musk, owner of social network X, reacted to a video of her remarks by posting a laughing out loud emoji graphic. In another post, he added, "They are going to lose the next election," in a reference to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The president's wife spoke at an event ahead of the Rio de Janeiro summit of the G20 group of largest nations set for Monday and Tuesday.

Musk's social messaging network was suspended in Brazil for a month this year for failing to name a legal representative in the country and ignoring court orders to block accounts accused of spreading "fake news" and hate messages.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Brazil's Lula urges Brics to create alternative payment methods

Lula reiterated his calls for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and called Israel's war on Gaza a “foolishness now spreading to the West Bank ...
News
3 weeks ago

Brazil’s Lula cancels trip to Brics summit in Russia on medical advice

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Sunday he will no longer travel to Kazan, Russia, for the Brics summit after medical ...
News
4 weeks ago

Brazil watchdog moves to block access to Elon Musk's X after court order

The judge's ruling could cause X to lose one of its largest and most coveted markets, at a time when Musk has struggled with advertising revenue for ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa
  2. Body of missing man surfaces at Sunrise Beach South Africa
  3. Five suspects arrested for spiking incidents on N1 near Bela Bela South Africa
  4. Pastor Mboro hosts last Sunday church service at Katlehong premises South Africa
  5. Court orders police to stop blockade of zama-zama exits in Stilfontein South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial| 18 November 2024
“F*ck you, Elon Musk”, diz Janja em evento do G20