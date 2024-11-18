World

Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision

18 November 2024 - 09:06 By Reuters
An apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike during Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, on November 11 2024.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region/Handout via REUTERS

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said on Monday the administration of President Joe Biden was risking World War 3 if it allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia.

“These guys, Biden's administration, are trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they have power and are in office,” Butina told Reuters.

“I have a great hope [president-elect Donald] Trump will overcome the decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War 3, which is not in anybody's interest.”

Reuters, citing two US officials and a source familiar with the decision, reported on Sunday Biden's administration has made the decision to allow Ukraine to make the strikes with US weapons deep into Russia.

The New York Times also reported Biden's administration had made the decision. The Kremlin has yet to comment on the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 12 Western approval for such a step would mean “the direct involvement of Nato countries, the US and European countries in the war in Ukraine” because Nato military infrastructure and personnel would have to be involved in the targeting and firing of the missiles.

In late October, Putin said Russia's defence ministry was working on different ways to respond if the US and its Nato allies helped Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range Western missiles.

“I guess there are some people in the US who have nothing to lose for whatever reason or who are completely off the grid so much that they simply do not care,” said Butina, who spent 15 months in a US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party.

Reuters

