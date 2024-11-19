World

Kremlin changes nuclear doctrine day after Biden’s arms decision on Ukraine

19 November 2024 - 06:48 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov says changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine have been drawn up and will be formalised as necessary. File photo.
Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov says changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine have been drawn up and will be formalised as necessary. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine have been drawn up and will be formalised as necessary, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, again signalling Moscow's concern over the latest US decision on missile strikes from Ukraine.

“The changes have  been practically formulated. They will be formalised as necessary,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, told the TASS state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

On Monday the Kremlin called the reported decision by President Joe Biden's administration to allow Ukraine to fire US missiles deep into Russia "reckless" and warned Moscow will respond.

Russia, which started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 1,000 days ago, has repeatedly cautioned the West is playing with fire by probing the limits of what a nuclear power might or might not tolerate.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Western approval of Kyiv's use of long-range missiles would mean “the direct involvement of Nato countries, the US and European countries in the war in Ukraine” because Nato military infrastructure and personnel would have to be involved in the targeting and firing of the missiles.

Biden's decision came after months of pleas by President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow Ukraine's military to use US weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

The US decision came largely in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv, sources told Reuters.

Russia calls its war in Ukraine a special military operation, while Kyiv and its Western allies call it an unprovoked and imperialistic land grab.

Russian forces control about a fifth of Ukrainian territory and have recently been advancing swiftly. Thousands of people have died in the war, most of them Ukrainians.

Just weeks before the November US presidential vote, Putin ordered changes to the nuclear doctrine to say that any conventional attack on Russia aided by a nuclear power could be considered to be a joint attack on Russia.

Western analysts have called the changes an escalation in Moscow's attempts to dissuade the West from expanding its military aid to Ukraine. The full details of the amended doctrine have not yet been made public.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Peskov told TASS on Tuesday Moscow is ready to normalise its ties with Washington.

“But we cannot tango alone,” Peskov said.

“And we are not going to do it.”

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said on Monday the administration of President Joe Biden was risking World War 3 if it allowed Ukraine to use US-made ...
News
22 hours ago

Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, sources said, without revealing details due to operational security ...
News
22 hours ago

INSIGHT | More Russians denounce each other over Ukraine, in echo of Soviet era

On the last day of January, a woman took her son to see paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova at Polyclinic No 140 in northwest Moscow.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Technology puts brakes on motorist with R200k in unpaid traffic fines South Africa
  2. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  3. Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for ... South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  5. Five suspects arrested for spiking incidents on N1 near Bela Bela South Africa

Latest Videos

Defendants, loved ones brace for 'Hong Kong 47' sentencing | REUTERS
Kremlin says US is testing 'limits' with long-range missile decision | REUTERS