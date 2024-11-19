The US decision to authorize long-range Ukrainian strikes could help Kyiv defend the foothold in Russia's Kursk region that it seized as leverage in any war talks, but it could also escalate the conflict.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine?
The US decision to authorize long-range Ukrainian strikes could help Kyiv defend the foothold in Russia's Kursk region that it seized as leverage in any war talks, but it could also escalate the conflict.
READ MORE:
Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision
Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia
Kremlin changes nuclear doctrine day after Biden’s arms decision on Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos