WATCH | What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine?

19 November 2024 - 11:52 By Reuters
The US decision to authorize long-range Ukrainian strikes could help Kyiv defend the foothold in Russia's Kursk region that it seized as leverage in any war talks, but it could also escalate the conflict.

READ MORE:

Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said on Monday the administration of President Joe Biden was risking World War 3 if it allowed Ukraine to use US-made ...
News
1 day ago

Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, sources said, without revealing details due to operational security ...
News
1 day ago

Kremlin changes nuclear doctrine day after Biden’s arms decision on Ukraine

Changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine have been drawn up and will be formalised as necessary, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, again signalling Moscow's ...
News
5 hours ago
