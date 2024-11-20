World

Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine, US official says

20 November 2024 - 06:57 By Mike Stone and Costas Pitas
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden attend an event with world leaders launching a Joint declaration of support for Ukrainian recovery and reconstruction on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 25 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

President Joe Biden has approved provision of anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine, a US official told Reuters, a step that could help slow Russian advances in its east, specially when used along with other munitions from the US.

The US expects Ukraine to use the mines in its own territory, though it has committed not to use them in areas populated with its own civilians, the official said. The Washington Post first reported the development.

The office of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian defence ministry, the Russian defence ministry and the Kremlin did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests to comment.

The US has provided Ukraine with anti-tank mines throughout its war with Russia, but the addition of anti-personnel mines is aimed at blunting the advance of Russian ground troops, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US mines differ from Russia's as they are “non-persistent” and become inert after a preset period, the official said. They require a battery to detonate and will not explode once the battery runs out.

On Tuesday, Ukraine used US Atacms missiles to strike into Russian territory, taking advantage of newly granted permission from Biden's outgoing administration on the war's 1,000th day.

Moscow said the use of Atacms, the longest-range missiles Washington has supplied to Ukraine, was a clear signal the West wanted to escalate the conflict.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks.

The move comes after months of warnings to the West that if Washington allowed Ukraine to fire US, British and French missiles deep into Russia, Moscow would consider the Nato members to be directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

Reuters

