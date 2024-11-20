World

WATCH | Russia begins mass production of radiation-resistant bomb shelters

20 November 2024 - 13:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

After Washington's approval for Ukraine to use US long-range missiles against Russia, the country's emergency ministry has announced mass production of mobile bomb shelters for different threats.

READ MORE:

Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said on Monday the administration of President Joe Biden was risking World War 3 if it allowed Ukraine to use US-made ...
News
2 days ago

Kremlin changes nuclear doctrine day after Biden’s arms decision on Ukraine

Changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine have been drawn up and will be formalised as necessary, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, again signalling Moscow's ...
News
1 day ago

Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, sources said, without revealing details due to operational security ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine?

The US decision to authorize long-range Ukrainian strikes could help Kyiv defend the foothold in Russia's Kursk region that it seized as leverage in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops South Africa
  2. Humanitarian relief court bid for Stilfontein zama zamas postponed South Africa
  3. Limpopo police propose midnight alcohol curfew for festive season South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home ... South Africa
  5. MEC Mbali Shinga chastises KZN old-age home over corruption allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia begins mass production of radiation-resistant bomb shelters | REUTERS
Band Aid 30 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? (2014)