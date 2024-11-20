After Washington's approval for Ukraine to use US long-range missiles against Russia, the country's emergency ministry has announced mass production of mobile bomb shelters for different threats.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Russia begins mass production of radiation-resistant bomb shelters
After Washington's approval for Ukraine to use US long-range missiles against Russia, the country's emergency ministry has announced mass production of mobile bomb shelters for different threats.
READ MORE:
Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision
Kremlin changes nuclear doctrine day after Biden’s arms decision on Ukraine
Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia
WATCH | What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos