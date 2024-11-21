World

New COP29 proposal shows wide gap persists on climate funding deal

21 November 2024 - 12:18 By William James and Simon Jessop and Gloria Dickie
Activists hold balloons in the form of the globe before a protest action at the COP29 UN climate change conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 21 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The UN climate body published on Thursday fresh options for the COP29 summit's primary goal of agreeing how much money richer countries should provide poorer ones to help them tackle climate change.

Getting a deal on the money has proved slow-going at the talks in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku and the latest draft of the negotiating text arrived several hours later than scheduled as delegates entered, in theory, the closing 48 hours.

While the summit is set to wrap up on Friday, the new document showed much remains to be decided on key questions, such as what counts towards the annual figure, who pays and how much.

“We are far from the finish line,” said Li Shuo, a climate diplomacy expert at the Asia Society Policy Institute. “The new finance text presents two extreme ends of the aisle without much in between.”

Developing countries need at least $1-trillion (R18.15-trillion) annually by the end of the decade to cope with climate change, economists told the UN talks last week.

Though the 10-page document was slimmed to less than half of the previous version by stripping out some options, it summed up the opposing positions of blocs of developed and developing nations established before the event.

