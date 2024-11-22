World

Las Vegas police arrest 57 striking casino workers, says union

22 November 2024 - 11:45 By Gnaneshwar Rajan and Shubham Kalia
Las Vegas hosts a Formula One race this weekend.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Police in Las Vegas arrested 57 striking casino workers on Thursday at a protest outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the Culinary Union said on X.

Hundreds of casino workers at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas walked off their jobs last week over stalled talks to win a new five-year union pay contract.

Images and videos posted on X by the union showed members blocking a road in front of the hotel. Some images also showed police handcuffing union members.

“Culinary Union members on strike outside @VirginHotelsLV while Culinary Union members are getting arrested in non-violent civil disobedience,” the union said in one of the posts.

The Culinary Union said the union's leadership, including president Diana Valles, were also arrested by police.

Separately, Las Vegas police said the road next to the casino, which was earlier closed due to protests, had reopened after the arrests.

The city is hosting a Formula One Grand Prix this weekend.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is owned by JC Hospitality, with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group and others, according to the hotel's website.

Virgin Hotels did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

