World

NGO helps repatriate 130 migrant women in Lebanon

22 November 2024 - 07:22
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tears of joy and sadness as the first batch of 130 Sierra Leonean women made their way home.
Tears of joy and sadness as the first batch of 130 Sierra Leonean women made their way home.
Image: Supplied

Al Midan, an NGO in Lebanon, has successfully helped the first batch of 130 Sierra Leonean women return home.

On its Instagram page, Al Midan expressed gratitude for the community's support.

"Thanks to the efforts of many, the women will finally return home. At Al Midan we’ve prepared 200 travel bags filled with messages of love from Lebanon to each of them."

A group of young Lebanese individuals played a crucial role in providing the women with shelter, meals and daily support, offering a lifeline in a time of crisis.

Video footage from Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport captured emotional scenes as the women embraced each other and shed tears of joy and sadness. Some women holding babies were seen expressing their relief at being repatriated after a month of uncertainty.

The repatriation efforts come after a difficult time when, on October 4 amid Israeli attacks in Beirut, migrant workers, specially those of African origin, were left vulnerable.

Most of the women were left without access to emergency shelters as the situation in Lebanon deteriorated. With local shelters at capacity, many were forced to sleep in the streets or public parks to avoid attacks.

Spokesperson for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) Rula Amin had previously highlighted the dire conditions in Lebanon.

"Most of the nearly 900 government-established collective shelters in Lebanon have no more capacity," she said.

The head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Lebanon, Mathieu Luciano, had also expressed his concern for thousands of domestic workers, often female migrants, who he said were "abandoned" by their employers and faced limited shelter options

According to Dara Foi'Elle from Migrant Workers' Action, a Lebanese NGO, migrant women face extreme difficulty, specially those working as freelance domestic workers.

"They are paid per hour and often find themselves in precarious situations with little support," she said.

On social media, many users expressed their solidarity with the women, sending messages of encouragement and wishing them luck as they begin their journey home.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant and a Hamas leader.
News
19 hours ago

ICC warrants reaffirm SA's commitment to justice: Simelane

Justice minister Thembi Simelane has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC's) issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister ...
News
12 hours ago

Pope Francis suggests international study into possible genocide in Gaza

In excerpts published on Sunday from a forthcoming book, the pontiff said some international experts say that 'what is happening in Gaza has the ...
News
4 days ago

Treasury welcomes surprise S&P decision to raise SA credit rating outlook

The agency has been see-sawing between positive and stable outlooks over the past few years.
Business
3 days ago

Muslims who voted for Trump upset by his pro-Israel cabinet picks

Muslim support for Trump helped him win Michigan and may have factored into other swing state wins, strategists believe.
News
5 days ago

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes over Gaza displacements

Israeli authorities have caused a forced displacement of Palestinian people in Gaza to an extent that constitutes war crimes and crimes against ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  2. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  3. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  4. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa
  5. Zama zamas can't expect food to be brought to them 'while evading arrest' South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
What is WikiHouse?