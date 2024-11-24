World

Four convicted in Spain over homophobic murder that sparked nationwide protests

24 November 2024 - 17:54 By Graham Keeley
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
LGBT+ activists protest against homophobic crimes following the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain, July 9, 2021.
LGBT+ activists protest against homophobic crimes following the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain, July 9, 2021.
Image: Reuters/Nacho Doce

Four men were convicted in Spain on Sunday in connection with the homophobic murder of a 24-year-old nursing assistant that sparked protests in cities across Spain and abroad.

Samuel Luiz died in hospital after being assaulted by a group of people outside a nightclub in A Coruna in the northwestern Galicia region in July 2021.

Diego Montaña, Alejandro Freire and Kaio Amaral were found guilty of aggravated murder, and Alejandro Míguez of complicity.

The jury in A Coruna found it proven that Montaña — the leader of the group — had concluded that Luiz was gay from his speech and clothing, shouting homophobic insults at him before the attack and making anti-gay comments afterwards to the other accused.

The jury spent an unusually long five days deliberating after a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. Sentencing will take place later. The prosecution has asked for jail terms of between 22 and 27 years.

Some 364 hate crimes related to sexual orientation or gender identity were reported in Spain in 2023, and 184 arrests were made, according to interior ministry data. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights says only a fraction of hate crimes are reported.

Reuters

READ MORE

The queer impact

Queer black people are shaping SA culture, music and activism in ways that need to be celebrated. New documentary 'Young, Gifted & Queer' honours ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | LGBTQ+ community lights up Sandton with Pride Parade

On October 13 1990 more than 800 people joined the first Johannesburg Pride march.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Gender-based violence 'rampant in the digital world': tech expert

1,500 researchers and activists unite against gender based violence in Cape Town
Science
1 month ago

Marching through time: 35 years of pride and power

Sandton is set to explode in a riot of rainbow colours next week, when the LBGTQ+ community and supporters take to the streets to celebrate the 35th ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom extends deadline for electricity meter upgrade South Africa
  2. SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred ... South Africa
  3. More than 600,000 vehicle licence discs to expire by end of November news
  4. Trevor Noah pays tribute to Rafael Nadal’s tennis legacy as the icon announces ... South Africa
  5. ‘I no longer want them in my yard’ — landlord after another child dies from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24
Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+