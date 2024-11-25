Fifth-year medical student Ezzedin Lulu from northern Gaza and Dr Mohammed Tahir recently shared their findings on X about the damage caused to victims by weapons containing cube-like structures made of tungsten.
“The cubes used are perfectly formed cubes made of tungsten. They are built into weapons designed to explode and cause maximum damage indiscriminately,” Tahir alleged.
Tungsten, which is what the doctors believe the cube structures are made of, is a heavy, durable metal known for its high density and ability to penetrate hard materials, making it a lethal addition to an explosive device.
In a video Tahir detailed how they made the discovery while operating on a young man severely injured by an explosive.
“The last case we did was a young man who suffered an explosive injury. He had penetrating trauma to his chest and a paralysed right arm,” said Tahir.
Initially suspecting nerve damage from a brachial plexus injury, Tahir was startled to find something far more sinister embedded in the man's body.
“I was quite shocked when I found a single cube-like structure had penetrated the skin, cut through the upper trunk and the lower trunk and lodged itself in the skin on his back,” said Tahir.
The man was left with permanent paralysis in his arm despite the doctors' best efforts.
Tahir said despite their small size, the cubes could be deadly.
“Something very small can kill you, in his case it was millimetres from his main artery,” said Tahir.
He emphasised the unpredictability of the injuries.
Two doctors in Gaza reveal the use of explosive weapons on victims
The cubes are built into weapons designed to explode and cause maximum damage indiscriminately,” said Dr Mohammed Tahir.
Image: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Fifth-year medical student Ezzedin Lulu from northern Gaza and Dr Mohammed Tahir recently shared their findings on X about the damage caused to victims by weapons containing cube-like structures made of tungsten.
“The cubes used are perfectly formed cubes made of tungsten. They are built into weapons designed to explode and cause maximum damage indiscriminately,” Tahir alleged.
Tungsten, which is what the doctors believe the cube structures are made of, is a heavy, durable metal known for its high density and ability to penetrate hard materials, making it a lethal addition to an explosive device.
In a video Tahir detailed how they made the discovery while operating on a young man severely injured by an explosive.
“The last case we did was a young man who suffered an explosive injury. He had penetrating trauma to his chest and a paralysed right arm,” said Tahir.
Initially suspecting nerve damage from a brachial plexus injury, Tahir was startled to find something far more sinister embedded in the man's body.
“I was quite shocked when I found a single cube-like structure had penetrated the skin, cut through the upper trunk and the lower trunk and lodged itself in the skin on his back,” said Tahir.
The man was left with permanent paralysis in his arm despite the doctors' best efforts.
Tahir said despite their small size, the cubes could be deadly.
“Something very small can kill you, in his case it was millimetres from his main artery,” said Tahir.
He emphasised the unpredictability of the injuries.
“If he was in Jabalia, if he was in the street in the middle of the night, if he was at home and had no access to an ambulance, he would have died. We know this is the case for many people, and the many reports of the use of the weapons. That they are used today is a war crime in my opinion. It's a tragic case,” said Tahir.
Despite the overwhelming challenges they face, Tahir expressed gratitude for Lulu’s leadership.
“Thank you for your leadership and your role in the north of Gaza despite that you're a medical student and the huge losses you have borne personally. You persevere and fight for your people in the ways you can.”
Last Thursday health officials said the death toll in the Gaza Strip during the 13-month-old war between Israel and Hamas had surpassed 44,000.
The health ministry said 44,056 people have been killed and 104,268 wounded since the start of the war. The real toll is suspected to be higher because thousands of bodies are buried under rubble or in areas medics cannot access.
The war began on October 7 2023 after Hamas unleashed an assault on Israel.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
NEWS ANALYSIS: Legal threats close in on Israel's Netanyahu, could affect ongoing wars
Israel denounces rabbi’s murder after body found in UAE
World reacts: who will and won’t comply with ICC arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders?
Netanyahu arrest warrant is a global call to action
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos