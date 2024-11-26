World

Bishop TD Jakes ‘recovering well’ after ‘slight health incident’ during sermon

26 November 2024 - 06:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bishop TD Jakes is recovering after a health incident.
Bishop TD Jakes is recovering after a health incident.
Image: The Potter's House of Dallas/ Facebook

American Bishop TD Jakes' daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Touré Roberts  have reassured people the bishop is doing well and recovering after experiencing a “slight health incident” while delivering a sermon in Texas on Sunday.

In a viral video the 66-year-old bishop, real name Thomas Dexter Jakes, was seen shaking involuntarily and sitting on a chair while struggling to speak.

“Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace,” he said before dropping the microphone. His team rushed to his aid.

After the incident, his church, The Potter's House of Dallas, released a statement saying he had received immediate medical attention.

His daughter and her husband shared an update on Instagram. The couple expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for the bishop.

“Hey, family. I know today [Sunday] has been an interesting day for us, but we didn't want to lay down without giving you all an update about how everything is going with Bishop,” Jakes Roberts said in the video.

“Obviously today could have been a tragic day. But it wasn't by the mercy of God, by the grace of God. Bishop is doing well. He's recovering well. He's under medical care. He's strong. We're trying to get him to sit down. He's the strong bishop we know. We can't take you enough for your prayers and your kind words.

“I'm so grateful he's already beginning to improve, and I think it's a reminder going into this holiday season week to love on the people who you hold near and dear and take the time to be grateful for all the people God's given you.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tbo Touch on following the strong spiritual heritage in his family

"I am on a journey as an entrepreneur to build a legacy in the industry."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

God, gays and G-strings: heeding the queer altar call

The outrage over Lil Nas X’s new single is yet more evidence it's time to elevate the conversation from the ouroboros that serves only bigots
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Tbo Touch gets first shot in a recording studio as he prepares for gospel album with Zakes Bantwini

'We need to pull people back to the lord.'
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Rapper turned pastor Selwyn talks about being unbothered with fame

Rapper Selwyn “Mr Selwyn” Ngwenya, who is now an ordained Apostolic pastor, says he is no ordinary man of the cloth.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s tough down there’: More details emerge on situation at Stilfontein mine South Africa
  2. Mom involved in fatal car crash with PSL star yet to be informed of daughter's ... South Africa
  3. Car crime is down but thieves adopt a worrying new tactic news
  4. Man plans to invest in son’s education after bagging R3.5m Sportstake 8 Jackpot South Africa
  5. More illegal miners resurface at mine in Stilfontein South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 26 November 2024
Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case | REUTERS