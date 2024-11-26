American Bishop TD Jakes' daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Touré Roberts have reassured people the bishop is doing well and recovering after experiencing a “slight health incident” while delivering a sermon in Texas on Sunday.
In a viral video the 66-year-old bishop, real name Thomas Dexter Jakes, was seen shaking involuntarily and sitting on a chair while struggling to speak.
“Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace,” he said before dropping the microphone. His team rushed to his aid.
After the incident, his church, The Potter's House of Dallas, released a statement saying he had received immediate medical attention.
His daughter and her husband shared an update on Instagram. The couple expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for the bishop.
“Hey, family. I know today [Sunday] has been an interesting day for us, but we didn't want to lay down without giving you all an update about how everything is going with Bishop,” Jakes Roberts said in the video.
“Obviously today could have been a tragic day. But it wasn't by the mercy of God, by the grace of God. Bishop is doing well. He's recovering well. He's under medical care. He's strong. We're trying to get him to sit down. He's the strong bishop we know. We can't take you enough for your prayers and your kind words.
“I'm so grateful he's already beginning to improve, and I think it's a reminder going into this holiday season week to love on the people who you hold near and dear and take the time to be grateful for all the people God's given you.”
Bishop TD Jakes ‘recovering well’ after ‘slight health incident’ during sermon
Image: The Potter's House of Dallas/ Facebook
American Bishop TD Jakes' daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Touré Roberts have reassured people the bishop is doing well and recovering after experiencing a “slight health incident” while delivering a sermon in Texas on Sunday.
In a viral video the 66-year-old bishop, real name Thomas Dexter Jakes, was seen shaking involuntarily and sitting on a chair while struggling to speak.
“Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace,” he said before dropping the microphone. His team rushed to his aid.
After the incident, his church, The Potter's House of Dallas, released a statement saying he had received immediate medical attention.
His daughter and her husband shared an update on Instagram. The couple expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for the bishop.
“Hey, family. I know today [Sunday] has been an interesting day for us, but we didn't want to lay down without giving you all an update about how everything is going with Bishop,” Jakes Roberts said in the video.
“Obviously today could have been a tragic day. But it wasn't by the mercy of God, by the grace of God. Bishop is doing well. He's recovering well. He's under medical care. He's strong. We're trying to get him to sit down. He's the strong bishop we know. We can't take you enough for your prayers and your kind words.
“I'm so grateful he's already beginning to improve, and I think it's a reminder going into this holiday season week to love on the people who you hold near and dear and take the time to be grateful for all the people God's given you.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tbo Touch on following the strong spiritual heritage in his family
God, gays and G-strings: heeding the queer altar call
Tbo Touch gets first shot in a recording studio as he prepares for gospel album with Zakes Bantwini
Rapper turned pastor Selwyn talks about being unbothered with fame
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos