DHL plane crash in Lithuania leaves authorities searching for answers

Germany has been probing fires caused by incendiary devices hidden in parcels meant for delivery

26 November 2024 - 10:15 By Andrius Sytas
The wreckage of the DHL cargo plane at the crash site near Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania on November 25 2024.
Image: Lukas Balandis/BNS via REUTERS

A DHL cargo plane crashed when it came in to land at Lithuania's Vilnius airport on Monday morning, killing one person in what Germany's foreign minister later said could be an accident or a hybrid attack in “volatile times”.

The three other people on-board were injured, and at least one was in critical condition. Flames and smoke engulfed the wrecked plane as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Lithuanian officials said there was no indication of sabotage so far, though Germany is investigating several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a warehouse in Leipzig for delivery by DHL earlier this year. German authorities were also investigating Monday's crash.

European countries have repeatedly expressed concerns about the vulnerability of civilian infrastructure, misgivings which reared their head after the unexplained severing of two fibreoptic cables in the Baltic Sea last week.

“We, together with our Lithuanian and Spanish partners, must seriously ask ourselves whether this was an accident or, after last week, another hybrid incident showing what volatile times we are living in, even in the centre of Europe,” said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

“The German authorities are working very closely with the Lithuanian authorities to get to the bottom of this,” she said.

Cargo planes parked near the DHL hub at the Leipzig Halle airport in Germany on November 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Tobias Schlie
Smoke billows after a DHL cargo plane crash in Lithuania on November 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Andrius Sytas
CCTV footage shows fire and smoke rising after a DHL cargo plane crashed in Lithuania on November 25 2024 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.
Image: Teltonika security camera/Handout via REUTERS

The Boeing 737-400 jet, which went down at 03.30 GMT, was operated by airline Swiftair on behalf of DHL, a German logistics group, and had left Leipzig in Germany at 02.08 GMT, according to Flightradar24. The US National Transportation Safety Board is leading a team of board investigators that will also include Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration to travel to Lithuania to assist Lithuania's ministry of justice transport and accident investigation of the crash.

Lithuanian counterintelligence chief Darius Jauniskis told reporters: “We cannot reject the possibility of terrorism, but at the moment we can't make attributions or point fingers because we don't have such information.”

A senior European intelligence official said nothing was being ruled out.

DHL said the plane, which was arriving from Leipzig, “made a forced landing” about 1km from the Vilnius airport and the cause of the crash was unknown.

Lithuanian officials said there had been no signs of anything extraordinary from the pilots during radio contact with the aircraft.

CCTV footage shows fire and smoke rising after a DHL cargo plane crashed in Lithuania on November 25 2024 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.
Image: Teltonika security camera/Handout via REUTERS
A rescuer at the crash site near Vilnius International Airport on November 25 2024.
Image: Lukas Balandis/BNS via REUTERS
Rescuers work near the wreckage of the DHL cargo plane on November 25 2024.
Image: Lukas Balandis/BNS via REUTERS

“In the recording of the conversation between the pilots and the tower, the pilots until the very last second did not tell the tower of any extraordinary event,” said Marius Baranauskas, head of the Lithuanian national aviation authority.

“We need to examine the black boxes to know what was happening in the aircraft.”

Vilnius resident Kotryna Ciupailaite said the aircraft flew low over her car while she was driving to work.

“The right wing of the plane turned down before it crashed, as if it was trying to turn. There was something shiny coming out of the right side of the plane, like sparks or a flame, before it hit the ground,” said Ciupailaite.

She shared a video with Reuters shot through her vehicle's windshield, which she said was filmed shortly after the crash, showing a big fire beyond trees.

“Oh my God,” she was heard saying in the video.

Swiftair said the plane went down in a residential area near Vilnius airport, and it had set up a call centre to assist the relatives of those affected.

A police officer guards the crash site on November 25 2024.
Image: Lukas Balandis/BNS via REUTERS
Burning packages and wreckage at the crash site near Vilnius International Airport.
Image: Lukas Balandis/BNS via REUTERS

PLANE BROKE INTO PIECES ON IMPACT

Security camera footage showed an aircraft descending behind a warehouse after which the night sky was lit in bright red and orange, followed by plumes of thick dark smoke.

Rescue services said the plane hit the ground, split into pieces and slid more than 100m. Some debris hit a house and its 14 occupants were later evacuated.

“Only the investigations will answer questions on the real reasons for the incident. Speculations and guesses will not help to determine the truth,” said Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

STANDARD PARCELS

A Lithuanian police spokesperson said one person on-board, a Spanish citizen, was killed, and three others — Spanish, German and Lithuanian citizens — were injured.

DHL has launched its own investigation into the crash, said a spokesperson for the company's Lithuanian arm.

“The aircraft (carried) regular parcels. We do not have any information that any were suspicious,” she said.

The aircraft was 31 years old, according to a Flightradar24 database. Boeing was seeking more information and would provide any support, a Boeing spokesperson said.

Apart from the German investigations, British police are probing a warehouse fire in Birmingham in July caused by a package catching alight, and liaising with other European law enforcement agencies to see if there was a connection with similar incidents elsewhere.

Reuters 

