Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and would "respond forcefully to any violation" by Hezbollah.
In a television address, Netanyahu said he would put the ceasefire accord to his full cabinet later in the evening. Israeli TV reported that the more restricted security cabinet had earlier approved the deal.
Israel's Netanyahu says will ensure Lebanon ceasefire is enforced
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
