World

Israel's Netanyahu says will ensure Lebanon ceasefire is enforced

26 November 2024 - 20:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and would "respond forcefully to any violation" by Hezbollah.

In a television address, Netanyahu said he would put the ceasefire accord to his full cabinet later in the evening. Israeli TV reported that the more restricted security cabinet had earlier approved the deal.

READ MORE

Israel denounces rabbi’s murder after body found in UAE

An Israeli rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, ...
News
1 day ago

Ebrahim Rasool says SA sees US as trade partner of choice

Ebrahim Rasool's stint as ambassador to the US comes at a time of deep political flux in SA and the US, with Donald Trump returning to the White ...
Politics
11 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Legal threats close in on Israel's Netanyahu, could affect ongoing wars

Netanyahu faces months of uncertainty over legal woes as domestic bribery trial comes to climax and ICC issues warrant.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  2. Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport South Africa
  3. Four foreigners arrested for allegedly shooting community member as they try to ... South Africa
  4. Longwe Twala to appear in court again after rearrest in Soweto South Africa
  5. Man plans to invest in son’s education after bagging R3.5m Sportstake 8 Jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF Picket to Constitutional Court led by President, Julius Malema
2024 Range Rover Onyx