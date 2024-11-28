World

Irish PM's party steadies slide in support ahead of Friday's election

28 November 2024 - 10:00 By Padraic Halpi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Taoiseach Simon Harris attends a rally at Trim Castle Hotel with Fine Gael supporters on November 27, 2024 in Trim, Ireland.
Taoiseach Simon Harris attends a rally at Trim Castle Hotel with Fine Gael supporters on November 27, 2024 in Trim, Ireland.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A slide in support for Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris's Fine Gael party showed signs of stabilising in the last opinion poll before Friday's general election that if repeated would likely see the centre-right led coalition return to government.

Fine Gael fell two percentage points to 20% in the Business Post/Red C poll but that was above the 19% it dropped to in a different survey on Monday after a series of campaign missteps eroded its pre-election lead.

Harris's main coalition partner, Fianna Fail, was the most popular party on 21%, unchanged from the last Red C poll taken at the start of the campaign, while the opposition Sinn Fein party was up two points to 20%.

Two of the three main parties will need to join together to form a coalition government if those numbers are broadly repeated on Friday. The last election in 2020 produced a similar result.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have both pledged to govern again without Sinn Fein, meaning the left-wing party, which had a commanding opinion poll lead until earlier this year, needs to finish well ahead of both to change the dynamic.

The poll was conducted from November 20-26, the first survey to more fully take into account an incident last Friday in which Harris was filmed walking away from a care worker who was complaining about disability service.

Harris has since apologised repeatedly for the exchange, a clip of which went viral.

An exit poll due shortly after voting ends at 10pm GMT on Friday will give a firm sense of the outcome, ahead of the main results that will come over the weekend.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Namibia votes for new president in most competitive election in decades

Voters waited in long queues outside polling stations in Namibia's capital Windhoek on Wednesday morning to cast their ballots for a new president ...
News
1 day ago

Storm Bert causes power outages, disrupts travel in UK and Ireland

Tens of thousands of homes, farms and businesses in Ireland suffered power outages due to Storm Bert on Saturday, while some rail lines and roads ...
News
3 days ago

Somaliland votes with leaders seeing international recognition in reach

Voters in Somaliland head to the polls on Wednesday to choose a president at a time when the breakaway Somali region sees international recognition ...
News
2 weeks ago

After Trump’s win, many despondent Americans research moving abroad

When US election exit polls began to point to a second presidency for Donald Trump, many Americans were looking for another kind of exit: moving ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gang rapes on pupils in Eastern Cape marred matric exams: Gwarube South Africa
  2. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  3. Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for KZN South Africa
  4. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  5. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa

Latest Videos

Ceasefire in Lebanon leaves Gazans feeling abandoned | REUTERS
Costs of Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Lebanon, Israel | REUTERS