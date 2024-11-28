World

Three Chinese freed in prisoner swap with US return home

28 November 2024 - 12:06 By Colleen Howe
China will keep up efforts to repatriate fugitives and recover criminals, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF/ File photo

Three Chinese citizens who figured in a prisoner swap with the US have returned home “safe and sound”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

China will keep up efforts to repatriate fugitives and recover criminals, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

In a comment on the US upgrading its travel caution for China, Mao said China always opposed creating “chilling effects”.

Reuters(Reporting by Colleen Howe and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

